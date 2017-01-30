Soweto to host Lundi memorial

A memorial service for South African gospel musician Lundi Tyamara, who died on Friday will be held tomorrow afternoon in Soweto.

Lundi’s manager and family spokesperson Anele Hlazo said in a statement, “This is the time to honour the memory of our great and beloved Lundi. It would bring the family and friends so much comfort to see South Africans remember what he was about and all he stood for, everyone is invited.”

The gospel singer died aged 38, losing a long battle against TB of the stomach and a liver condition. Details of Lundi’s funeral are yet to be finalised and will be communicated in due course. —Online.