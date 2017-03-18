Speaker on MPs qualifications

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

THE Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, has said it may be necessary to amend the Constitution to make it mandatory for aspiring councillors and Members of Parliament to have a minimum of 5 Ordinary Level subjects for them to be considered for public office.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting with tertiary Institutions at the Midlands State University in Gweru yesterday, Adv Mudenda said the country should take a leaf from Zambia which recently introduced a law that requires councillors and MPs to have at least a Grade 12 certificate which is equivalent to the local O-Level.

Adv Mudenda said for one to contest as a councillor or MP in Zimbabwe, the Constitution only requires that person to be a registered voter and above 18 years and be a Zimbabwean national.

Describing the current crop of Members of Parliament, Adv Mudenda said: “Vanotatarika (they struggle) and if the trend carries on, we might have to amend the Constitution and make it mandatory that for one to contest as a councillor or MP, one must have a minimum of an Ordinary Level certificate.

You know if a professor is in charge of a portfolio committee, his academic or professional background makes it easy for us in Parliament. ”

Adv Mudenda urged academics to express interest in politics so that the country has capable people to make laws.

“Intellectuals, professors we are going into 2018 and we want you in Parliament so that you make an intellectual difference. Our Constitution is bambazonke; it’s a problem in terms of comprehension of Parliament business. 2018 is coming so come and join us and inject new blood into our Parliament business,” he said.

Adv Mudenda said the Speaker of the National Assembly in Namibia was a professor and was the vice chancellor of University of Namibia.

“That’s what we want not this current situation. Right now you only need to be above 18 years to be a registered voter and a citizen. Zambia changed their constitution and one has to have an O -level certificate to stand as a councillor or MP and we want that in Zimbabwe. Varikutatarika (they are struggling) in Parliament and you know what it means,” he said.

