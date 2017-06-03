Speaker slams corrupt politicians

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

THE Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda yesterday condemned corrupt and dishonest politicians who manipulate the electorate into voting them into leadership positions through unorthodox means.

Adv Mudenda, who was addressing mourners during a memorial service for the late national hero Cde Naison Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu at the Amphitheatre in Bulawayo, said the veteran nationalist led an exemplary life of honesty and humbleness.

“These days we have politicians who go to an extent of bribing people to vote for them into power. As we head towards the 2018 elections, we are going to see a lot of politicians rushing to inyangas in search of good luck charms. I want to make it clear that as leaders we are merely stewards of these positions, which in essence belong to the people who vote us into office,” he said.

“Asifuni abakhokheli abakhwela isihlahla nge ngatsha njenge nkawu kumbe indwangu.”

Adv Mudenda described Cde Ndlovu as a dedicated, honest and principled cadre who led a principled life in his entire political career before and after independence. “Cde Ndlovu was an honest leader who shunned tribalism and corruption. He was a humble leader who knew that leadership came from people. Cde Ndlovu was a truthful man, wayekhuluma iqiniso elimsulwa because he knew he had not bribed his way into leadership,” he said.

Adv Mudenda urged Zimbabweans to emulate Cde Ndlovu by upholding the spirit of unity. He said Cde Ndlovu was a point of historical reference whose knowledge on the liberation struggle was unsurpassed.

The Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Cde Eunice Nomthandazo Moyo said the late veteran nationalist left a great legacy.

She said the gap left by Cde Ndlovu would be difficult to fill.

“Cde NK left a great legacy for us as veteran nationalists. I am not ashamed to say he possessed a great deal of knowledge about the history of our struggle for liberation and sadly his death marks the closure of that page. He has left a big gap, which will certainly be difficult to fill,” she said.

Cde Moyo commended the late national hero for facilitating the procurement of cancer treatment machines at Mpilo Central Hospital.

The chairman of the Bulawayo United Residents’ Association (Bura) Mr Winos Dube said Cde Ndlovu was a great leader having pioneered the association in 1964 as its founding chairman.

“As Bura we have lost a great and humble man. We respected him so much for his great leadership qualities as the founding chairman of Bura and first black mayor of Bulawayo,” he said.

Mr Dube urged the Bulawayo City Council to complete outstanding developmental projects, which Cde Ndlovu spearheaded during his tenure as mayor.

Cde Ndlovu’s eldest daughter, Dr Eva Agossou narrated how the family laboured nursing the veteran nationalist during his last days.

“Our father fought this monster called cancer. Despite the excruciating and mentally agonising pain that he went through, he put a brave fight until his last breath. We will forever remember and cherish his love,” she said.

Dr Agossou, who was speaking on behalf of the late struggle icon’s children, thanked President Mugabe for conferring her father with the national hero status as well as Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko for the support he rendered to the family during the trying times.

Cde Ndlovu (86) died on Monday and he was declared a national hero.

Soon after the memorial service, Cde Ndlovu’s body was flown to Harare yesterday aboard an Air Force of Zimbabwe chopper ahead of today’s burial at the National Heroes’ Acre in the capital.

Among those who attended the service were Macro-Economic-Planning and Investment Promotion Minister Dr Obert Mpofu, Rural Development, Promotion and Preservation of National Culture and Heritage Minister Cde Abedinico Ncube, Zanu-PF provincial chairman for Matabeleland South Cde Rabelani Choeni, MPs, senior government officials and family members.

The body of Cde Ndlovu arrived at Manyame Airbase in Harare yesterday. It was taken to the Defence Forces Funeral Parlour at One Commando Regiment in preparation for burial today.

The body was accompanied from Bulawayo by Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Abedinico Ncube and close relatives.

It was welcomed at Manyame Airbase by Zanu-PF spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees and Restrictees Minister Tshinga Dube and senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

At One Commando, Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army Lieutenant General Philip Valerio Sibanda and other senior army officials were present to receive the body.

Cde Ndlovu was Member of Parliament for Insiza constituency from 1985 to 2000.

He represented one of the biggest constituencies in the country, covering Fort Rixon, Filabusi and parts of Esigodini and Gwanda.

Cde Ndlovu, a Zanu-PF Central Committee member, was the national chairman of PF-Zapu at the signing of the Unity Accord in 1987 and the first black mayor of Bulawayo, assuming the post in 1981 and serving for two terms. He also served as Deputy Senate President from 2008 to 2013.

He was the only surviving member from the PF-Zapu side involved in initial talks towards uniting PF Zapu and Zanu-PF.

Born in Gwatemba, Filabusi, on October 22, 1930, Cde Ndlovu is survived by wife Sithokozile and two children.

— @mashnets