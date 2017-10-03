Spear attack on dad man not guilty

Nonsikelelo Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

A ‘violent’ man from Monde on the outskirts of Victoria Falls who chased after his father with a spear intending to stab him has been found not guilty and acquitted of physical abuse.

Cabangani Masuku (27) had been reported to the police by his father Mr Lucky Masuku for theft and physical abuse after he allegedly stole three bags of cement.

Cabangani was alleged to have hit his father after he questioned him about the issue.

Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Rangarirai Gakanje on Wednesday said the state had failed to prove its case.

Cabangani had pleaded not guilty to theft and physical abuse.

“I didn’t steal the cement. I left the homestead in a scotch cart and my father should have seen the bags if ever I had stolen them because we met at the gate as I was leaving the homestead. I also deny that I assaulted him. All I know is that I chased after him with a spear but it wasn’t my intention to harm him,” said Cabangani.

Cabangani was convicted of a separate charge of assault after he beat up a fellow patron at a bar in Monde accusing him of not sharing beer with him.

In mitigation, Cabangani said he was enraged when the complainant Mr Christian Thumai accused him of being responsible for the death of his late brother.

The magistrate convicted and sentenced Cabangani to eight months in jail on the assault charge.

He will serve an effective six months after the magistrate suspended two months for five years on condition of good behaviour.

The court was told how Cabangani assaulted Mr Thumai while in a bar in Monde.

A misunderstanding arose between the two resulting in Cabangani slapping Mr Thumai once on the cheek.

He also drew a knife from his trousers pocket intending to stab Mr Thumai but missed him.—@nonsy_m.