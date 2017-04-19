Spurned youth rapes churchmate

Wynne Zanamwe, Midlands Reporter

AN 18-year-old man from Shurugwi allegedly raped a 13-year-old church mate after she turned down his love proposal.

The accused person, whose name has been withheld to protect the name of the minor, appeared before Shurugwi magistrate Mr Pride Gomera facing one count of rape.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to May 4.

Prosecuting, Mr Pride Gomera said on December 9 last year, the accused person followed the complainant while she was on her way home from a church service.

“The accused person started to propose love to the complainant but she turned down the proposal. While they were walking, the complainant and the accused person approached a bushy area and the accused person then tripped the complainant who was walking in front of him. He then dragged her into a bush,” said Mr Gomera.

He said the teenager raped the complainant once and fled.

“The complainant then proceeded home and told her grandmother about the incident. The complainant’s grandmother accompanied the complainant to report the matter at the police station the following day leading to the arrest of the accused person,” said Mr Gomera.

The court heard that the complainant was referred to hospital where she was examined and a medical report was compiled.

