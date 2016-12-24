Stabbing, stoning in fight over 25c

Wynne Zanamwe, Midlands Reporter

A 22-YEAR-OLD man from Mberengwa stabbed his friend thrice in the head with a knife before pelting him with stones in a heated argument over 25 cents.

Tavona Siziba from Ziburawa Village under Chief Mahlebadza, appeared before Mberengwa Magistrate Mr Sangster Tavengwa facing charges of attempted murder.

Mr Tavengwa did not ask Siziba to plead and remanded him in custody to January 3.

Prosecuting, Mr Stanley Ncube told the court that Siziba and the victim, Mr Alford Gomana, are friends and stay in the same village.

“On December 18 the accused person was at his place of residence when Mr Alford Gomana arrived.

“Siziba asked for his 25c from Mr Gomana who told him that he did not have the money. This infuriated Siziba who then pushed Mr Gomana to the ground”, said Mr Ncube.

He said Siziba then produced a knife from his pocket and allegedly stabbed the complainant three times in the head. Thereafter he picked up some stones and struck the complainant several times on the head.

“Mr Gomana sustained three deep cuts on the head and was not able to talk after the assault.

‘‘He was rushed to Gwanda District Hospital where he is still admitted,” said Mr Ncube.

