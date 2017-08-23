Stage set for Skyz Metro birthday bash

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ARTISTES performing at the Skyz Metro FM one-year anniversary celebrations at White City Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday are upbeat.

The party will feature the radio station’s personalities with performances from SA’s Professor, Stiff, DJ Mngan’ and locals Ammara Brown, Cal Vin, Jeys Marabini, Martin and Ndolwane Super Sounds, Mzoe 7, Madlela Skhobokhobo and Sandra Ndebele among others.

Babongile Sikhonjwa, B-Kay, TKP, Donna N, Benson, Manurse and Master E will host the event with the radio station saying preparations for the celebrations were at an advanced stage.

“Everything is in place and we’re now just waiting for the South African contingent to arrive on Saturday afternoon. We’ve arranged a road show for them and the local artistes as a way of hyping up people in the city,” said Skyz Metro FM station manager Godwin Phiri.

Stiff front-man, Diliza, said the group was raring to go.

“Bulawayo is more like Stiff’s home ground because of the support we get in the city. We’re excited to be performing there and we’ll give our best,” said Diliza.

The Umcimbi hit-makers will have a second dance with Bulawayo after their successful debut performance last year at the much touted Kalawa Homecoming party.

Diliza, who was born and bred in Bulawayo before relocating to Johannesburg, said this will be the perfect time for them to share their latest tracks with local fans.

“We’ll be performing some of our latest songs such as Juluki Roof, Awe Maah and Uyaphika Nom’uyavuma for the first time and it’ll be a rare treat for fans there because those in South Africa haven’t even heard these new songs.”

Sandra Ndebele said she was grateful for the opportunity to perform at the anniversary celebrations while Mzoe 7 said it was a good feeling to party and celebrate with fellow artistes.

“It always feels good for artistes to come together and party with the people. Our fans make us who we are and I promise that I’m going to deliver the best on stage,” said Mzoe 7.

Cal_Vin, who was booed off stage at his last performance, said he was not going to let people down this time.

Said Jeys Marabini: “This is one of the biggest shows to happen in Bulawayo this year. I believe it’ll attract a bumper crowd as the guys really marketed the anniversary and gave artistes prominence,” said Marabini.