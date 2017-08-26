Stakeholders laud Premier lifestyle programme

HARARE — Stakeholders have embraced the member wellness programme recently launched by the Premier Service Medical Aid Society.

Speaking during a breakfast launch of the Premier Lifestyle programme in Harare on Thursday, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary education Dr Sylvia Utete Masango said a programme that that prioritised the wellbeing of the nation was what the nation had been waiting for.

“You have done well to come up with this programme. It may have taken a while to come through, but it is better late than never. Now that it is here, we need to see it implemented fully,” she said.

She invited PSMAS to take the programme to all sections of her ministry, an offer the Society quickly accepted.

Speaking at the same event, Dr John Mangwiro of the Zimbabwe Diabetes Association said the programme would help people with chronic diseases to manage their conditions better. Mrs Netsai Masiyanise, representing the Ministry of Sports and Recreation said the programme was welcome and invited PSMAS to share ideas with the ministry to help formulate a national wellness policy.

Premier Lifestyle programme coordinator said the programme was designed to change the traditional concept of medical aid being there for members only when they fell ill to being there even when they were well.

The Premier Lifestyle programme is a first of its kind offering free lifestyle change management to members on an unprecedented scale. With the tagline “The Society is taking this step to offer its members services at all times. This is a major shift from only being there for members when they fall sick, but is a way of showing concern by being there even when they are healthy,” he said.

Premier Lifestyle was born out of the realisation that the global statistics indicate that 70 percent of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are due to modifiable lifestyle risk factors such as:

-Lack of physical activity

-Poor diet (mainly processed foods which are high in salt, sugar and fats)

-Risky behaviours such as smoking and high alcohol intake

-Stress

These have led to the increase in Hypertension (1 in every 4 Adult Zimbabweans), Type 2 Diabetes (10% of Zimbabwean adults), Cancer, Mental health problems (especially Depression & anxiety), & Chronic lung disease.

PSMAS has noted the increase in the burden of these conditions on its membership, which has affected members and employers and resulted in increased healthcare costs across the board. PSMAS stands ready to play its part and assist the nation in attaining its Sustainable Development Goal of reducing the burden of NCDs in Zimbabwe by 2030.

As the largest medical aid society, with over 70 percent market share by membership, PSMAS has decided to take the lead in the fight against NCDs and invest in the health of its membership. Members will have access to a free health education portal, health risk assessments, health screenings (BP, blood sugar, cholesterol, cancer screening), biometric assessments, physical activity assessments and a chronic disease management programme.