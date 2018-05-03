Star FM’s Devine Diva ventures into music

Danisa Masuku, Showbiz Correspondent

VIVACIOUS Star FM radio personality Nokuthula Sithole, popularly known as Noxy Divine Diva has tried her hand in music by producing a house single titled Yeka that features popular house DJ Reverb 7.

Divine Diva who has been with the radio station for a year hosting the Midnight Express show, was introduced into the music scene through gospel outfit, Vocal Ex where she was a member. But due to the love of house music, the radio personality decided to further put her skills to the test.

On the track that has instrumentation and vocals that blend well, Divine Diva is aggrieved and complains about a man who pursued her, but at the end, showed no seriousness in their love affair. One attention grabbing line is “Wadlala ngenhliziyo yami yeka, tender love dololo, attention dololo, Uthando dololo, ungijwayela kabi.”

She said the catchy song had been inspired by her various interactions with listeners on radio.

“Since I’m a person who deals with members of the public, some women have disclosed to me that they no longer believe in love because of the way they’ve been treated by some men.

“Some have been promised heaven on earth during the early stages of the relationship but after being intimate, the men dump them. This is why I composed this track to advise men to stop taking advantage of women who love them,” said the DJ who doubles up as a compiler at the radio station.

Asked if she would venture into music full time, Divine Diva said: “Yes as I’m actually in the process of establishing myself as a musician. When I’m convinced that people have gained confidence in me, I’ll work on an album.”

The Yeka single is available on SoundCloud and is being played on Star FM and Radio Zimbabwe.