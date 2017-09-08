Star line up for police fun fair

Showbiz Correspondent

TWELVE artistes will converge at White City Stadium in Bulawayo tomorrow for this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner-General’s Funfair whose proceeds will go to charities for widows and orphans.

The Commissioner-General Funfair, which is an annual event, is the brainchild of the Commissioner-General of the Police, Dr Augustine Chihuri, who will be the guest of honour.

Top musicians, among them Sandra Ndebele, Sulumani Chimbetu, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Baba naMai Charamba, rapper Cal Vin, Afro Jazz muso Jeys Marabini, award winning Iyasa, Ramsey K and Kay Band, Clement Magwaza, Harsh Touch dance group and Chibuku Neshamwari national champions Ezimnyama group, are expected to thrill fans.

Jeys Marabini urged fans and people in and around Bulawayo to come in their numbers.

“It’s important that people have good relations with the police. This is because they work for us and we work with them in fighting crime and bringing peace to the country. So as artistes we are part of this because we want to help out in the charity event,” said Jeys.

Sandra Ndebele said she would be performing with a live band.

“This will be an opportunity for me to showcase what I can do using a live band. Also I want to sample the new track that I’ve done with Professor,” said Ndebele.

Rapper Cal_Vin said: “It’s going to be fun as this is a first for us. My crew and I are excited to be working with the police. We hope people come through and support the police”.

Ezimnyama Dance Group director, Phibion Ncube said they were looking forward to performing for the police in this noble cause.

“It’s such a wonderful opportunity to perform at such a big function as lots of people are going to watch the best group in the country. As Ezimnyama we are going to make sure that we deliver the best as always,” said Ncube.

The Police Band will also perform at the event where children will be treated to police vehicle rides, motor-bike rides and jumping castles.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said: “All is set for the day as we converge at White City Stadium for a worthy cause. All proceeds will be channelled to orphans of police officers.”

She said the force was also selling raffle tickets at $1 each where lucky winners will walk away with various prizes following a raffle draw.

“Those who buy tickets stand a chance of winning various prizes which include a first prize of a Toyota Wish, second prize Toyota Vitz, third prize Honda Fit, fourth prize Toyota Fun Cargo and fifth prize being a 7.5Kva generator as well as other consolation prizes,” said Insp Simango.

She said there shall be entertainment for children which will cost from as little as 50 cents.

“Children’s entertainment in the form of horse, B- Car, motor bike, jumping castles, face painting and swimming from as little as 50 cents per activity will be there. Entry charge for adults is $1 and children will pay 50 cents per head,” Insp Simango said.

She said they had applied for a waiver of route permits for registered transporters to ferry members of the public straight to the venue.