StarBrite winner pockets $25 000

Showbiz Reporter

HARARE mbira musician Brighton Shumba, scooped top honours at this year’s StarBrite talent competition held in Bulawayo on Saturday evening, walking away with a total of $25 000 in prizes.

The final was held in Bulawayo for the first time in its six year history and had judges such as musician Ba Shupi, radio and television personality Tin Tin and R&B singer Alaina, Trust Gumbo, having a hard time choosing the winner.

In front of a bumper crowd at the Family of God church auditorium, Shumba shrugged off stiff competition from a host of other finalists on his way to winning both the singing category and the overall title. The $25 000 first prize Shumba won includes a residential stand, 20 000 bricks, $1 000, a funeral policy from Doves, a trip to Victoria Falls, a scholarship from Music Cross Roads, head phones from Huawei, Phone handset from Gtel and a recording contract.

Petros Zimuto from Bulawayo was the first runner-up while Millicent Chapwanya was the winner of the non-singing category with a 13-year-old poet from Masvingo being the second best in the non-singing category. Praise Kaseke from Kariba was the second runner up in the singing category.

Organiser of the talent search Barney Mpariwa said this year’s competition was very competitive.

“This was by far the most competitive final in the history of the show. It was indeed a difficult time for the judges. The show continues to grow both in quality and show entertainment value. Credit to all the finalists for fighting to the end and making it one for the books,” said Mpariwa.

He said registration for the next season has commenced and those with talents they want to showcase should go to the StarBrite Facebook page.

During the two-day Bulawayo show last year’s overall winner pint-sized Novuyo Dube and her twin sister Ntombiyolwandle, Ba Shupi among others entertained the crowd.