Stars dazzle at RoilBAAs

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SANDRA Ndebele, Bekezela, Babongile Sikhonjwa, Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble and Umkhathi Theatre Works were the biggest winners at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards on Saturday night.

The glitzy affair was held at the Large City Hall and broadcast live on the Sunday News, CITE and Khulumani FM.

South Africa based Bekezela walked away with the coveted Song of the Year award for his runaway hit Bekezela.

As for Sandra who had two dazzling outfits for the night won the Female Artiste of the Year and the Outstanding Music video award for her song Lizwile featuring Kwaito kingpin Professor.

Sikhonjwa took the Outstanding Male artiste award and Outstanding Radio DJ on the same night. He promised to slaughter a beast for winning the awards.

Umkhathi Theatre Works walked away with three awards all linked to their riveting stage play Ihloka. First, the director Matesu Dube was adjudged the Outstanding Theatre Director for the play, then the Outstanding Theatre Actor accolade went to Ishmael Muvhingi – Ihloka and the play won the Outstanding Theatre Production.

The night also honoured well travelled imbube group Black Umfolosi with a Life Time Achievement Award for their sterling work in being Zimbabwe’s cultural ambassadors for over 30 years.

During the show fast rising hip hop artiste ASAPH brought the house down when he performed on stage before he took home the Outstanding Hip hop artiste award. Everyone was on their feet the whole time he was on stage singing along to his music.

Another talking point in terms of performances was from gospel hip hop artiste T1Nda who set the tone at the beginning of the award ceremony. He set the bar high as he entered the stage in push carts with his fellow artiste Carlos Jiri. They looked as if they would fall off them but this fortunately did not happen as they ended their set without incident and with a standing ovation from the packed venue.

Christian comedian Nceku with his Vel’ Angikuzwa song was another revelation on how popular it was as the crowd was muttering every word he was as they sang along. The song is funny, witty and infectious, and will leave one upon hearing for the first time singing the chorus.

On the red carpet, everywhere you looked there was someone, a couple or an artiste that was dressed for the occasion. Most got the memo except some stubborn individuals who decided to come wearing tracksuit, football jerseys to show that they did not want to make an effort. However, these were just a few and their lack of fashion sense did not overshadow the efforts of others.

Ladies from the city should be commended as they went all out to impress as they were in an array of elegant evening gowns of different designs.

Below is the full list of the RoilBAA WINNNERS

1. PHOTOGRAPHY

Mgcini Nyoni

2. VISUAL ARTS

Bhekitshe Ntshali

3.COMEDY

Mandla the Comedian

4. OUTSTANDING DANCE GROUP

Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble

5. OUTSTANDING MALE DANCER

Julius Hlabangana (Ezimnyama)

6. OUTSTANDING FEMALE DANCER

Praise Ncube (Khaya Arts)

7. OUTSTANDING THEATRE DIRECTOR

Matesu Dube -Ihloka

8. OUTSTANDING THEATRE ACTOR

Ishmael Muvingi – Ihloka

9. OUTSTANDING THEATRE ACTRESS

Lady Tshawe- Blood Tongue

10. OUTSTANDING THEATRE PRODUCTION

Ihloka – Umkhathi Theatre Works

11. OUTSTANDING ARTS EDUCATOR (HIGH SCHOOLS)

Nkosi Mlibazi –Nketa High

12. OUTSTANDING SCHOOL ARTS EFFORT

Empandeni High

13. OUTSTANDING ACTOR (HIGH SCHOOL)

Sailas Matsika – Gifford

14. OUTSTANDING ACTRESS (HIGH SCHOOL)

Primrose L. Tshuma – Empandeni Girls High

15. OUTSTANDING POET

ASA

16. OUTSTANDING FICTION WORK

Inkless Quils – Nathaniel Z. Mpofu

17. OUTSTANDING NON FICTION

Perspective on Campus Culture – Pofela Ndzozi

18. OUTSTANDING JOURNALIST (ALL MEDIA)

Sindiso Dube – Fokus Magazine

19. OUTSTANDING ONLINE MEDIA

Urban Culture

20. OUTSTANDING MAINSTREAM MEDIA

SkyzMetro

21. OUTSTANDING RADIO DJ

Babongile Sikhonjwa

22. OUTSTANDING FASHION DESIGN

AraKani

23.OUTSTANDING MALE MODEL

Shadel Noble

24. OUTSTANDING AMBASSADOR REST OF THE WORLD

Albert Nyathi

25. OUTSTANDING AMBASSADOR BASED IN SA

Zinjaziyamluma

26. OUTSTANDING HIP HOP ARTIST

Asaph

27. OUTSTANDING KWAITO/HOUSE/GQOM ACT

SKAIVA

28. OUTSTANDING ALTERNATIVE MUSIC

Edith WeUtonga

29.OUTSTANDING GOSPEL

Mai Mwamuka

30. OUTSTANDING TSHIBILIKA/ RHUMBA Clement Magwaza

31. OUTSTANDING SONG OF THE YEAR

Bekezela by Bekezela

32. OUTSTANDING TELEVISION PRODUCTION

DlalaNgamla

33. OUTSTANDING FILM

The Walk – by Daniel Lasker

34. OUTSTANDING FILM/TV ACTRESS

Precious Makhulumo – Isipho Sami

35. OUTSTANDING FILM/TV ACTOR

Percy Shoko – JaivaS’bone.

36. OUTSTANDING FILM DIRECTOR

Daniel Lasker – The Walk

37. OUTSTANDING NEWCOMER

MaForty Forty

38. FEMALE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Sandra Ndebele

39. OUTSTANDING MALE ARTISTE

Babongile Sikhonjwa

40. OUTSTANDING FEMALE MODEL

Ashley Morgen

41.OUTSTANDING CLUB DJ

DJ LIZ

42. OUTSTANDING ARTS SUPPORTER

United Refineries

43. LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Black Umfolosi

44. OUTSTANDING MUSIC VIDEO

Lizwile – Sandra Ndebele

45. OUTSTANDING IMBUBE/ACCAPELLA

Indosakusa- The Morning Star