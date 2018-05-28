Stars dazzle at RoilBAAs

May 28, 2018 Entertainment
Scenes from the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards on Saturday night

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent
SANDRA Ndebele, Bekezela, Babongile Sikhonjwa, Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble and Umkhathi Theatre Works were the biggest winners at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards on Saturday night.

The glitzy affair was held at the Large City Hall and broadcast live on the Sunday News, CITE and Khulumani FM.

South Africa based Bekezela walked away with the coveted Song of the Year award for his runaway hit Bekezela.

As for Sandra who had two dazzling outfits for the night won the Female Artiste of the Year and the Outstanding Music video award for her song Lizwile featuring Kwaito kingpin Professor.

Sikhonjwa took the Outstanding Male artiste award and Outstanding Radio DJ on the same night. He promised to slaughter a beast for winning the awards.

Umkhathi Theatre Works walked away with three awards all linked to their riveting stage play Ihloka. First, the director Matesu Dube was adjudged the Outstanding Theatre Director for the play, then the Outstanding Theatre Actor accolade went to Ishmael Muvhingi – Ihloka and the play won the Outstanding Theatre Production.

The night also honoured well travelled imbube group Black Umfolosi with a Life Time Achievement Award for their sterling work in being Zimbabwe’s cultural ambassadors for over 30 years.

During the show fast rising hip hop artiste ASAPH brought the house down when he performed on stage before he took home the Outstanding Hip hop artiste award. Everyone was on their feet the whole time he was on stage singing along to his music.

Another talking point in terms of performances was from gospel hip hop artiste T1Nda who set the tone at the beginning of the award ceremony. He set the bar high as he entered the stage in push carts with his fellow artiste Carlos Jiri. They looked as if they would fall off them but this fortunately did not happen as they ended their set without incident and with a standing ovation from the packed venue.

Christian comedian Nceku with his Vel’ Angikuzwa song was another revelation on how popular it was as the crowd was muttering every word he was as they sang along. The song is funny, witty and infectious, and will leave one upon hearing for the first time singing the chorus.

On the red carpet, everywhere you looked there was someone, a couple or an artiste that was dressed for the occasion. Most got the memo except some stubborn individuals who decided to come wearing tracksuit, football jerseys to show that they did not want to make an effort. However, these were just a few and their lack of fashion sense did not overshadow the efforts of others.

Ladies from the city should be commended as they went all out to impress as they were in an array of elegant evening gowns of different designs.

Below is the full list of the RoilBAA WINNNERS
1. PHOTOGRAPHY
Mgcini Nyoni

2. VISUAL ARTS
Bhekitshe Ntshali

3.COMEDY
Mandla the Comedian

4. OUTSTANDING DANCE GROUP
Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble

5. OUTSTANDING MALE DANCER
Julius Hlabangana (Ezimnyama)

6. OUTSTANDING FEMALE DANCER
Praise Ncube (Khaya Arts)

7. OUTSTANDING THEATRE DIRECTOR
Matesu Dube -Ihloka

8. OUTSTANDING THEATRE ACTOR
Ishmael Muvingi – Ihloka

9. OUTSTANDING THEATRE ACTRESS
Lady Tshawe- Blood Tongue

10. OUTSTANDING THEATRE PRODUCTION
Ihloka – Umkhathi Theatre Works

11. OUTSTANDING ARTS EDUCATOR (HIGH SCHOOLS)
Nkosi Mlibazi –Nketa High

12. OUTSTANDING SCHOOL ARTS EFFORT
Empandeni High

13. OUTSTANDING ACTOR (HIGH SCHOOL)
Sailas Matsika – Gifford

14. OUTSTANDING ACTRESS (HIGH SCHOOL)
Primrose L. Tshuma – Empandeni Girls High

15. OUTSTANDING POET
ASA

16. OUTSTANDING FICTION WORK
Inkless Quils – Nathaniel Z. Mpofu

17. OUTSTANDING NON FICTION
Perspective on Campus Culture     – Pofela Ndzozi

18. OUTSTANDING JOURNALIST (ALL MEDIA)
Sindiso Dube – Fokus Magazine

19. OUTSTANDING ONLINE MEDIA
Urban Culture

20. OUTSTANDING MAINSTREAM MEDIA
SkyzMetro

21. OUTSTANDING RADIO DJ
Babongile Sikhonjwa

22. OUTSTANDING FASHION DESIGN
AraKani

23.OUTSTANDING MALE MODEL
Shadel Noble

24. OUTSTANDING AMBASSADOR REST OF THE WORLD
Albert Nyathi

25. OUTSTANDING AMBASSADOR BASED IN SA
Zinjaziyamluma

26. OUTSTANDING HIP HOP ARTIST
Asaph

27. OUTSTANDING KWAITO/HOUSE/GQOM ACT
SKAIVA

28. OUTSTANDING ALTERNATIVE MUSIC
Edith WeUtonga

29.OUTSTANDING GOSPEL
Mai Mwamuka

30. OUTSTANDING TSHIBILIKA/ RHUMBA Clement Magwaza

31. OUTSTANDING SONG OF THE YEAR
Bekezela by Bekezela

32. OUTSTANDING TELEVISION PRODUCTION
DlalaNgamla

33. OUTSTANDING FILM
The Walk – by Daniel Lasker

34. OUTSTANDING FILM/TV ACTRESS
Precious Makhulumo – Isipho Sami

35. OUTSTANDING FILM/TV ACTOR
Percy Shoko – JaivaS’bone.

36. OUTSTANDING FILM DIRECTOR
Daniel Lasker – The Walk

37. OUTSTANDING NEWCOMER
MaForty Forty

38. FEMALE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Sandra Ndebele

39. OUTSTANDING MALE ARTISTE
Babongile Sikhonjwa

40. OUTSTANDING FEMALE MODEL
Ashley Morgen

41.OUTSTANDING CLUB DJ
DJ LIZ

42. OUTSTANDING ARTS SUPPORTER
United Refineries

43. LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
Black Umfolosi

44. OUTSTANDING MUSIC VIDEO
Lizwile – Sandra Ndebele

45. OUTSTANDING IMBUBE/ACCAPELLA
Indosakusa- The Morning Star
