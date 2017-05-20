STARS RALLY BANTU

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE foreign-based Warriors trio of Danny Deco Phiri, Marvelous Nakamba and Kudakwashe Mahachi has rallied behind Bantu Rovers ahead of their Premiership derby clash against Bulawayo giants Highlanders at Barbourfields stadium this afternoon.

Confidence is high within the Rovers camp following a 7-2 win against Yadah FC in their last league match.

It was during that resounding victory over coach-less Yadah FC when Rovers’ skipper Bukhosi Zakhu Sibanda scored the season’s first hattrick.

South Africa based defensive midfielder Phiri, who plays for Golden Arrows and was the first Rovers captain in 2009, said Tshintsha Guluva’s players should not put themselves under pressure against Highlanders.

“This is a chance for the young players to gain experience. They should just go out there and express themselves to the best of their abilities. They should not put themselves under pressure. There are good youngsters at Bantu Rovers who have done well so far and I believe that they can withstand the pressure at Barbourfields Stadium.

“Being a derby, it is going to be a tough match and individuals usually decide such games. There are no small or big teams in a derby. What is important is that the boys should just believe in themselves,” Phiri said.

Rovers are third from the bottom with six points from seven games.

Netherlands-based Nakamba, who was 16-years-old when he made his Premiership debut for Rovers in 2009, is of the view that the youthful Rovers side can draw inspiration from playing before a big crowd.

“Playing against a big team which commands a huge following like Highlanders can motivate a young player. The Bantu Rovers youngsters shouldn’t be intimidated, rather they have to draw inspiration from that crowd and stick to the basics. They have to calm their nerves and after two or so touches of the ball, I think they can get into the game. They have to use tomorrow’s stage to showcase themselves because it is during matches against big teams like Highlanders where you have to leave a lasting impression. So, if they believe in themselves and play as a team, they can get a positive result,” said Nakamba.

Players to watch from the youthful Rovers’ side include Sibanda, Obrey Chirinda, holding midfielder Munyaradzi Chitambwe, Lucky Ndlela and Gladman Bharibhari.

Mahachi, who plays for Golden Arrows in South Africa, said the Bulawayo derby is likely to be an exciting match.

Mahachi turned out for both Rovers and Highlanders and understands the pressure associated with the game.

“I love both teams and they are so dear to me. I wish we were done with our season because I really wanted to watch this match because it promises to be a great match. All the best to both sides and may the best team of the day win,” Mahachi said.

Golden Arrows are playing Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals this weekend and Mahachi will be expected to be part of the squad to face the Soweto giants.

Highlanders’ coach Erol Akbay said he will field fringe players in today’s game after Bosso put up a lifeless performance in their goalless draw against Harare City on Wednesday.

This means that former Rovers midfielder Denzel Khumalo, who joined Bosso at the beginning of the season, could get his first start for Highlanders.

Forgotten former Caps United, Kiglon and Motor Action winger Yves Ebabali might get his first start alongside his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) compatriot Tambwe Kalunga.

The midfield trio of King Nadolo, Brian Banda and Tendai Ngulube as well as strikers Nhlanhla Ndlovu and Gabriel Nyoni could also be given rare starts by Akbay.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo City will be out to stop their five-match winless streak against Tsholotsho FC who are seeking their first win of the season in Beitbridge today.

Fixtures

Today: Chapungu v Harare City (Ascot, SuperSport, 1PM), Tsholotsho v Bulawayo City (Beitbridge), Bantu Rovers v Highlanders (Barbourfields), FC Platinum v Yadah FC (Maglas)

Tomorrow: Ngezi Platinum Stars v ZPC Kariba (Baobab, SuperSport, 1PM), Chicken Inn v Caps United (Postponed), Dynamos v Shabanie Mine (National Sports Stadium), Triangle United v How Mine (Gibbbo), Black Rhinos v Hwange (Morris Depot)

