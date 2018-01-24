State-of-the-art airport for Beitbridge

January 24, 2018 Local News
Dr Joram Gumbo

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau
GOVERNMENT is planning to build a state-of-the-art airport in Beitbridge as part of an initiative to transform the town, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Dr Joram Gumbo who toured the proposed site with a team of civil aviation experts yesterday, said the project will be undertaken at an estimated cost of $100 million.

He also said they had acquired locomotives and coaches from South Africa, which will be delivered in two weeks’ time, as part of efforts to revive the ailing National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ).

“This is part of enhancing national development and unpacking opportunities in tourism, transport and logistics sectors.

“I have brought a team of experts here and we have agreed on a site which is located 15km outside Beitbridge town.

“We regard Beitbridge as a very important entry point in Zimbabwe. In actual fact it is the busiest port south of the Sahara and we want to make sure it is transformed to become an economic hub for both cargo and human traffic in the region,” said Dr Gumbo.

“This project we are visiting here today, is very important considering that very soon we will be rolling out the One Stop Border Post (OSBP) concept between Zimbabwe and South Africa at Beitbridge border post.”

He said Government was considering constructing the Beitbridge Airport under the build operate and transfer concept.

The Minister said they would also roll out similar initiatives in Mutare, Hwange, Masvingo and the Midlands province.

“We believe that the coming in of the new airport will create opportunities for warehouses for cargo and other amenities we find across the Limpopo River in South Africa.

“We are looking at starting the project as soon as possible, which we feel is very critical. As we move forward we are considering upgrading those we have in other areas,” said the minister.

He said they have also identified a contractor to modernise the Beitbridge border post.

Dr Gumbo said work on the border transformation would start at the end of February.

“The dualisation of the Beitbridge-Chirundu road will also increase traffic to Beitbridge.

“We expect the machinery to carry out the upgrading of the road in two weeks. At the moment it is being assembled in South Africa.

“In addition, we intend to revive passenger trains and also reduce the amount of commercial cargo on our roads, with the support of viable goods trains,” he said.

Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe general manager Mr David Chawota said relevant studies will now be undertaken for the Beitbridge Airport project implementation.
  • TJINGABABILI

    WHO REALLY NEEDS A STATE OF THE ART AIRPORT IN B/BRIDGE! MISPLACED PRIORITIES!!! THESE PHDs WITH NO BUSINESS ACUMEN!!!

  • Bhuka

    This guy talks too much, why doesn’t he do one project and finish it for example just the railway lines and cargoes full stop them roads and airports. Why was he not doing all this anyway he has been there even during Mugabe’s error. I dint think he is going to achieve anything in withing the 100 days stipulated, therefore he must prepare to leave that post. We have competent people waiting to take over and deliver the goods. Not announcement after announcement , state of the art after state of the art which never materialize nonsense.

    • Michael Nyoni

      Oh Joram you are trying to run away from Zimbabwe Airways deal you did with Bob’s son in-law when you bought the airplanes from Malaysia unfortunately this didn’t go as you had all planned as Bob was forced to resign. This airport you are constructing it for VP Mohadi or what? Or you are getting kick back from the Contractors.

  • Prophet Jotina Mavhunga

    Uyu Joram Gumbo ari right here. He is now promising anything to everyone everywhere but without a penny to back-up his promises. He seems to be in a senseless over-drive to promise what he apparently cannot deliver. He appears to be running away from something or is hiding something. Desparation usually drives someone to say so much either to curry favours or to save his skin.

    • chinos

      I mbavha. Yakambo promisa kuvaka mugwagwa zvino yoda airport kuti tikanganwe zvazuro nehope. Ikofarira kuti maengineer eXhina vakauya kuita sekuti vemuno havarigoni basa racho. ED dzinga

  • Dabulamanzi

    Fix the roads first and fix the ugly border post before embarking on a state of the art airport, wonder which planes are gonna landing there

  • sigodo

    Joram the road to Nkayi, Tsholotsho, Solusi, Kezi, and many others in Matland were last done by Smith. Lawe akufake eyakho phela sibone ukuthi you are serious with our situation. Otherwise, I have no choice but to give credit to the Smith regime.