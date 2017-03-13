Stem to start at ECD

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

THE Government is spearheading an initiative to introduce Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects in Early Childhood Development (ECD) classes.

Under the same thrust, the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development is considering including students with Grade C passes in the STEM programme.

STEM subjects are Mathematics, Biology, Physics and Chemistry.

The programme has been identified as the foundation for industrial innovation and economic growth in the country.

Addressing delegates at the third annual research and innovation conference hosted by the Bulawayo Polytechnic in Victoria Falls, Acting Tertiary Education Programmes Director in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, Mrs Serena Zivanayi said every pupil should get a chance to be part of the science revolution.

“Actually the Ministry of Tertiary and Higher Education , Science and Technology Development and Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education are working together to ensure that STEM uptake becomes a success, starting off at ECD level,” said Mrs Zivanayi.

“We are also looking at that STEM be offered even to those with symbols C and not only A and B at Ordinary Level. Those with Cs are encouraged to take up the STEM concepts and not only leave it to the best performers.”

She said her ministry was in the process of training teachers so that STEM begins at primary level, as the lowest stage of ECD.

“For us to be able to have STEM at tertiary level, we have to harness them from as low as ECD,” she said.

“We have been sensitising pupils, particularly girls on the importance of doing STEM subjects. We were encouraging them, especially those in the rural areas, not to fear the STEM challenge, hence, doing away with the belief that STEM are subjects meant for males and particularly those in ‘A’ schools. As all pupils are considered equal, they should all feel challenged to do STEM subjects.”

Presenting a research paper, Mr Lincoln Moyo, a lecturer at United College of Education said all students must have access to STEM subjects at O-Level as Science education is essential for students to survive after school.

“There is need to teach STEM to all students, especially intellectually challenged students, at all schools across the country. STEM should not only be given to A1 and A2 students, even the A5, should be taught the appreciation of the importance of science.

“All students should get an opportunity to appreciate mathematics even if they are not going to use it in their professional studies, or later in future,” he said.

“There is a need to embrace individualised teaching approaches especially in STEM teaching and need for a legal instrument to mandate schools in democratising STEM.”

The conference is a platform for development of research initiatives that are Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and STEM-oriented for the socio-economic transformation of Zimbabwe.

Proficiency and excellence in TVET and STEM education and research are key drivers of innovation, economic growth and transformation. The two-day conference, which ended on Friday was held under the theme: “TVETising and STEMitising through Research and Innovation for Socio-Economic Transformation.”

