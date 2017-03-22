Stepmum ‘killer’ hands self to police

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A MAN from Hwange who allegedly fatally stabbed his stepmother with a homemade knife before attacking his stepbrother with the same weapon surrendered to the police yesterday.

Reginald Siketa (24) had been on the run since Saturday when he allegedly knifed Ms Sibonisiwe Mpofu (30) twice before turning the weapon on her son Regis (17).

Regis sustained some injuries and was discharged from hospital on Monday.

Siketa handed himself to the police in the morning yesterday.

Police spokesperson for Matabeleland North Province Assistant Inspector Eglon Nkala couldn’t confirm the arrest as he said he was waiting for an official report.

However, Siketa’s father Mr Ronald Siketa said:

“He surrendered himself around 10AM. He said he was hiding in the bush.”

A source close to the case said Siketa will soon appear in court facing murder charges.

Residents of Hwange, who in the past few days had posted on social media that they now feared for their lives as Siketa was on the run, heaved a sigh of relief as posts of the arrest went viral yesterday.

Allegations are that Siketa stabbed Ms Mpofu twice, under her left breast and behind her left shoulder, on Saturday at Number 5, E Section after she had quizzed him about chickens he had allegedly stolen from home. He allegedly then turned on Regis who wanted to intervene.

The stabbings allegedly happened in full view of his minor siblings aged nine and three.

