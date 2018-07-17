Ster Kinekor organises date night for lovers

Showbiz Correspondent

STER Kinekor has something for those who want to add a dash of romance to their relationships through a Date Night it has arranged with spy film, Mission Impossible Fallout being shown on the night.

Starring Tom Cruise (who plays Ethan Hunt) the film is the sixth instalment in the Mission Impossible movie series. It will be premiered at 6PM on July 27 – a date that has been set aside for the Date Night.

Ster Kinekor’s Comfort Mbaserah said to be part of the Date Night, people will be expected to part with $7 each.

“The couples night out will see the premiere of Mission Impossible Fallout on July 27. Couples are encouraged to come in their numbers as it’ll be a red carpet event.

“Free snacks will be available,” said Mbaserah.

But before the Date Night, ladies will once again be spoilt this Thursday with the Girlfriend’s Getaway where movie MAMA Mia Here we go again will be premiered starting at 6PM.

“We always want to do something special for the hardworking ladies. We want them to relax, take a break and have a good time. So during this getaway, there’ll be giveaways and prizes to be won by the ladies,” said Mbaserah.

MAMA Mia Here we go again is a musical romantic comedy that is a sequel to the 1998 blockbuster. It stars multiple Oscar Award winning actress Meryl Streep and Mean Girls’ Amanda Seyfried.

“On Saturday for children, there’ll be a double play where they can watch two movies of their choice for the price of one. Showing at the movie house will be the Incredibles 2; Duck Duck Goose and Ant Man and Wasp.”