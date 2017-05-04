Ster-Kinekor plans to open studios in Bulawayo

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

MOVIE lovers have something to smile about as Ster-Kinekor Zimbabwe is planning to open a branch in Bulawayo.

If all goes according to plan, Ster-Kinekor will set up shop at the Rainbow Cinemas movie house at Bulawayo Centre.

The Rainbow Cinemas with cities 1, 2, 3 and 4 closed down last year amid speculation that management – City Cinemas – had failed to pay over $30 000 in rentals and other bills. The cinemas are operated under Independent Pictures Private Limited.

The only functioning movie house in the city since then has been Elite 400 situated between 10th and 11th Avenue along Robert Mugabe Way.

Posting on their Facebook page, Ster-Kinekor Zimbabwe told movie lovers that they would be reviving the movie houses.

“Good news to all movie lovers out there! We’re pleased to announce that Sterkinekor Zimbabwe will soon be opening branches at Joina City and Bulawayo Centre shopping malls.”

Former Miss Zimbabwe Lorraine Maphala-Phiri tasked property managers, Knight Frank, to make the venue attractive.

“Good news for Bulawayo. Now we hope Knight Frank will now up their game in making Bulawayo Centre attractive again.”

Another movie lover called for Ster-Kinekor to also set up shops at other venues in Bulawayo.

“Please for Bulawayo, try to open in Bradfield or take over Parklands (Megawatt) mall. Bulawayo Centre is no longer a good location,” posted Bray Mudavanhu.

Others were sceptical with the move saying people will shun the movie house and opt to buy movies from the street corner.

“No one will come to your movie house in Bulawayo. People there will go and buy movies by the corner and go home,” posted Joshua Juma.

However, his view was shot down by Phathi Bhudaza Thebe who said: “Speak for yourself I’m definitely going to the movie house.”

Hopefully Ster-Kinekor will install 3D equipment to screen current films and movies at their new home in Bulawayo as is the case at the Harare branch.