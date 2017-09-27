Stern test for Chicken Inn

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHICKEN Inn’s character faces a stern test when they head into tonight’s match against rejuvenated champions Caps United without suspended skipper Moses Jackson at the National Sports Stadium.

Caps have hit a purple patch, enjoying a four-match unbeaten run, which includes a 1-0 win over table toppers Dynamos.

Chicken Inn go into the match smarting from a shock 1-2 home defeat to Yadah FC, a result that saw their nine-match unbeaten run coming to an end.

How the Gamecocks respond from the Yadah loss without Jackson, who won the August Castle Lager Player of the Month award, will be key to their title aspirations.

The Bulawayo side is in second position, with 51 points from 25 games and trail leaders Dynamos, who take on Shabanie Mine at Maglas Stadium tomorrow, by just the odd point.

Having been knocked out of the Chibuku Super Cup, Chicken Inn have set their sights on winning the championship.

“It’s going to be a tough game against tough opponents, who have picked form.

“We are giving our full attention to the Caps game knowing that our ultimate target is winning the title and as such we have to give our all and get points.

“It’s not going to be easy, but we’re ready to fight,” said Rahman Gumbo, the Chicken Inn coach.

The odds favour Caps, who have in recent weeks beaten title contenders Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos.

A victory for Chicken Inn will temporarily take them to the top of the table with a two-point lead over Dynamos.

Tied on 51 points with third-placed FC Platinum, who face Yadah FC this afternoon, Chicken Inn are aware a defeat to Caps will be costly in the title race.

Without Jackson, who had developed a knack for scoring important goals, Chicken Inn’s backline is likely to see the return of Guide Goddard, who fell on the way side after an injury.

Goddard will partner Ben Nyahunzvi in central defence, with Passmore Bernard and Divine Lunga occupying the wingback positions.

Chicken Inn are also hoping central midfielder Innocent Mucheneka shrugs off a knock and pass a late fitness test to aid his team’s attacking and creativity.

Obidiah Tarumbwa and Daryl Nyandoro could start upfront, with Elvis Chipezeze guarding the Chicken Inn goal.

Chicken Inn should be wary of Caps’ attacking pair of Dominic Chungwa and John Zhuwawu, who have established a good understanding of each other.

Meanwhile, Ngezi face a tricky encounter away to ZPC Kariba.

@ZililoR