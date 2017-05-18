Stiff debut album in June, says Diliza

Kiyapili Sibanda, Showbiz Reporter

SOUTH Africa-based kwaito group Stiff lead singer Diliza says their much anticipated debut album is well on its way and people should expect it at the end of June.

The Bulawayo-born singer who is in the city said they were now mastering the album with a single off the album set to be released soon to tease followers.

“We’re busy putting final touches to the album which will have 10 tracks. The album is inspired by the Gqom sound. There’s a single we’re working on with DJ Nko of Gobisiqolo fame titled Awe Ma which will be out anytime soon,” said Diliza.

He said Stiff fans must expect a polished product, even better than the group’s runaway hit – Umcimbi which featured Professor.

“On this album, we worked with different producers, DJ Nko, Sir Bubzin, Sparks Bantwana, Uhuru, Bobsta and Goodman among other artists to give the album a special touch.”

Diliza, who is signed under Oskido’s Kalawa Jazzmee record label, said he was impressed by the talent he saw at the just ended Bulawayo Carnival. He said their group was more than willing to work with local artists in order to help develop their brands.

“As Stiff, we’re willing to work with local artists especially when we share the same common thing of good sound.

“Also, there’re artists like Asaph and the boys who sang Zankaleli who I saw at the carnival. They’re very talented and I hope to get their music so that when I go back South Africa, I share it with some influential guys at the Kalawa stable.”

After having wowed the crowd in December during the Kalawa Homecoming gig, Diliza said Stiff, which was formed two years ago, was looking forward to staging another show in the city.

“If promoters want us to perform here, we’re more than prepared because this is our home. We’re free to travel to Zimbabwe anytime,” said Diliza.

Umcimbi which made Stiff popular last year has more than 220 000 views on YouTube with the group hoping to release another track that will be more popular.

Meanwhile, the group has had to shelve the release of track – Barman – after it was highlighted that a similar track had been done by Big Nuz and Micasa.

Diliza said they were re-recording the track.

