Stiff’s Awe Ma a potential hit

Kiyapili Sibanda, Showbiz Reporter

AWE Ma, the much-awaited Gqom inspired single from SA-based kwaito group Stiff is out and the track is a hit waiting to explode like their previous offering, Umcimbi.

Fans of the group must expect a much-polished product from DJ Nko, producer of the runaway hit song Gobisiqolo who clearly has a hand of gold when it comes to producing good music.

Awe Ma, a fast-paced Gqom sound will make sure that party revellers will be on the dance floor showcasing different dance routines.

The hit in the making is just a few miles away for it to have its own dance moves because the track has got everything for it to be a big summer tune.

Speaking from South Africa, the group’s lead singer Diliza said though the track was out, they were yet to release it to the public. For now, the group is performing Awe Ma at their shows.

He said the track is about people who live ekasi (townships) and find it hard to raise money to go to nightclubs.

According to the artiste, the response for the track has been overwhelming thus far with most welcoming it. He said people were now eager for the whole album to come out.

“We performed Awe Ma for the first time in Pretoria at Nokwazi’s birthday. The response was crazy as they (fans) loved the song. We want to assure them that we’ll not disappoint,” said Diliza.

He said the group’s debut album would hopefully be released at the end of June.

@Kiyaz_Cool