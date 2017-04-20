Stocktheft dragnet sucks in two Gwanda businessmen

Richard Muponde, Gwanda Correspondent

A GWANDA businessman who is facing charges of stocktheft has implicated another businessman Naison Nkala.

Irimayi Muringa (54) of 1028 Phakama suburb alleged Nkala fraudulently used his cattle clearance certificate to account for meat in his butchery leading police to suspect he had stolen two head of cattle. Nkala owns Londanyama Butchery in Spitzkop suburb.

Muringa is facing two counts of stock theft.

He pleaded not guilty before provincial magistrate, Mr Willard Maphios Moyo.

In his defence outline, Muringa said he did not steal the cattle but his vehicle developed a mechanical fault and he handed over his clearance certificate to Nkala who used it without his knowledge to account for meat in his butchery which had allegedly not been cleared.

“On April 7, 2017 he (Muringa) bought a beast at Chomfukwe Ranch meant for slaughter. At West Nicholson he had a break down and handed the clearance certificate and other papers to Naison Nkala while he attended to his vehicle,” said Muringa in his defence outline presented by his lawyer Mr Thompson Mabhikwa.

He said on April 10 Nkala phoned him telling him that police had been at his butchery and he was grateful that he had his (Muringa) clearance certificate.

“Apparently Nkala had used it to update his books at the butchery,” said the lawyer.

He said a Constable Dewa called Muringa saying police wanted to talk to him.

Muringa said when he reached Phakama Business Centre he found six police officers including Cst Dewa and a meat Inspector Mr Simbarashe Magaya.

“He was asked to explain the origins of the meat he left at Mathabisa Butchery which he did. Unfortunately, the police already had pre-conceived ideas about him.

“This was compounded by the fact that the police sought to rely on witnesses who had their own fears. Police told him that Naison Nkala and others were claiming that the accused should not use the clearance certificate dated 07/04/17 at West Nicholson as Naison Nkala had already used the same certificate for his meat at his Londanyama Butchery,” said the lawyer.

Trial will continue on Friday and Muringa was remanded in custody.

