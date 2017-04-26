Storm brews over Ingutsheni CEO appointment

Thandeka Moyo, Health Reporter

A STORM is brewing at Ingutsheni Central Hospital in Bulawayo following the appointment of a new chief executive officer who is expected to start work on June 1 amid allegations that officials who conducted the interviews did not follow proper procedures.

Ingutsheni acting CEO Mr Nyasha Chibvongodze who was eyeing the position reportedly lost out to Mr Tichafa Manyawu and has since written a letter of protest to the hospital’s board.

It is alleged that Mr Manyawu left the Ministry of Health and Chid Care years ago to work outside the country and was planning to come back.

Sources at the Health Services Board (HSB) said interviews were hurriedly held in the absence of the HBS chairperson Dr Lovemore Mbengeranwa on January 26 in Harare in order to “smuggle” Mr Manyawu back into the system.

“Some considered the candidate as being nomadic and unpatriotic since he once worked in the Ministry from Harare before he resigned and went to the diaspora during the economic meltdown. The recommended candidate Mr Manyawu also attended interviews for Operations Director for Mpilo Central Hospital but strangely the same HSB did not find him suitable,” said one of the sources.

Although sources said Mr Chibvongodze had complained about the process, Ingutsheni board chairperson Mrs Sandra Gumbo said there was nothing of that nature.

“You cannot believe everything that you hear from people. I did not receive any letter from anyone and there is no such thing that happened,” she said.

HBS chairperson Dr Lovemore Mbengeranwa said he was not in a position to comment as he was away when a meeting on the CEO’s appointment was held.

“I was on leave and was not there when the meeting was held. May you kindly refer to Ms Kaseke, the executive director,” he said.

Efforts to get a comment from Ms Kaseke or the Minister of Health and Child Care Dr David Parirenyatwa and the Ministry’s permanent secretary Dr Gerald Gwinji were fruitless.

However, a source said Mr Chibvongodze wrote a letter to Mrs Gumbo on March 16 which was copied to Dr Gwinji and the HSB.

“Mr Chibvongodze wrote a letter of complaint to Mrs Gumbo highlighting the shoddy way in which the interviews were held. In his letter he bitterly complained that the interview panel dwelt on numerous problems encountered by the hospital but failed to appreciate his efforts in making sure that patients are fed and receive medication,” said the source.

“Mr Chibvongodze has been able to run the hospital for the past two years with meagre resources because of erratic Treasury disbursements as the hospital does not charge user fees.”

Recently, Dr Parirenyatwa expressed concern over food and medicine shortages at Ingutsheni Central Hospital and said the government was struggling to provide for the increasing number of patients at the institution.

