Stranded injiva robs elderly neighbour

Andile Tshuma, Court Reporter

A 29-YEAR-OLD injiva who stole household property worth more than $13 000 from his elderly neighbour to raise bus fare to return to South Africa, was yesterday sentenced to one year imprisonment.

Benjamin Ndlovu of Bulawayo’s Nkulumane suburb squandered his money living large over the Christmas holidays.

He was as a result stranded in January as he had no money for bus fare to return to work in the neighbouring country.

Ndlovu then stole household property worth more than $13 000 from his neighbour, Mrs Josephine Gonga (70) which he then sold to different individuals.

He was yesterday convicted on his own plea by Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube and sentenced to one year in prison.

Mr Ncube said Ndlovu’s act of stealing from his elderly neighbour was demonic.

“I can’t imagine what mode of transport you were planning to use to go back to South Africa. Were you planning to charter a private plane?

“A bus costs an average of R500 and you steal $13 000 worth of property from your own neighbour,” said Mr Ncube.

He said Ndlovu should thank the complainant who pleaded with the court to pardon him before sentencing him to 12 months imprisonment.

Ndlovu will however serve an effective six months imprisonment after Mr Ncube suspended half of the sentence on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said Ndlovu broke into Mrs Gonga’s home sometime early this year.

“On a day unknown to the prosecutor but between January 8 and February 27, the accused person broke into the complainant’s house in Nkulumane 12 suburb and stole two refrigerators, two 4-Plate stoves, a six-piece set of pots, a paraffin stove, handbags, cups, blankets, a mosquito net and other small household items all valued at more than $13 000,” said Mr Mageza.

The court heard Mrs Gonga was in South Africa and had left Ms Sekai Nyoni at the house.

Following Ndlovu’s arrest, all the stolen property was receovered from individuals who had bought the property.

