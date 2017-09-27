Street carnival heralds Intwasa

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

The Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo roars to life today with a street carnival where up to 2 000 thousand people are expected to parade showcasing their various acts and artistic costumes.

The procession initiated by the Ministry of Tourism and Zimbabwe Tourism Authority in partnership with Intwasa, will be part of the World Tourism Day commemorations being held at the Large City Hall car park, starting at 10AM.

This will mark the beginning of the Hlanganani/Sanganai World Tourism Expo and the Intwasa festival which has been themed – “Immortalise” – and will end on Saturday. Unfortunately, it seems people will not be allowed to binge on the streets as compared to the Harare Carnival where city fathers allowed people to imbibe freely in the CBD.

Nkululeko Nkala, Intwasa spokesperson said after the procession, the carnival float winners will be announced during the World Tourism Day celebrations. A cash prize of $1 000 is up for grabs for the group which will impress judges.

“We have groups comprising up to 50 members that make up the nearly 2 000 people who’ll be part of the street carnival. The carnival has a grouping of drum majorettes, police and prison bands and other arts groups.

“We’re not judging on how well choreographed the performances are but we’re looking at flair. There’ll be judges who’ll be monitoring the groups during the street party and the winner will be announced during the World Tourism Celebrations at the Large City Hall,” said Nkala.

He said those interested in joining the carnival festivities need to join groups that will converge around four points around the city centre as early as 8AM.

“The four points are National Railways of Zimbabwe, OK Mart, Coghlan Primary School and Stanley Square in Makokoba. Before marching to the City Hall, the four groups will march to the Inxwala site (corner Joshua Mqabuko Street and Masotsha Ndlovu Avenue) where they’ll all meet to then go to the City Hall.”

A World Tourism Day concert that will feature Iyasa, Willis Wataffi, Afro Queens, Flame B, Gweru Band, Clement Magwaza, Whitney and DJs Passe and Sabz among many other artistes, has also been lined up and will perform at the Large City Hall car park as from 6PM.

Nkala said they were happy with the organisation of the street party saying some groups had come from as far as Harare.

“It’s the first ever street carnival and we hope people will come in their numbers to enjoy themselves during the Hlanganani/Sanganai expo and the rest of Intwasa.”

Tomorrow, the Intwasa action continues with a play – Black & White Ain’t No Colours – a collaboration by Iyasa and Theatre Strahl from Germany being showcased at Eveline Girls High School at 2PM. Thereafter, there will be the ever popular Women, Words & Wine at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, starting at 5PM. Afro Queens, Lady Tshawe, Ashleigh, and Indigo Williams (UK), Katlego Shoro (SA) and Petronella Nyirenda (Zambia) are set to perform.

Comedy Nights are on Friday with Babongile Sikhonjwa and Clive Chigubhu headlining the event at Rainbow Hotel. Another highlight of the fete is the Bayethe Music Concert on Saturday at the Large City Hall car park which will feature performances by South Africa’s Zola, Ndux Junior, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Martin and Ndolwane Super Sounds and Clement Magwaza.