Street party for Sikhonjwa’s 41st birthday

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

LAST year around this time, hundreds of people boarded a train and headed to Redwood while partying on board and in the process helped Bulawayo socialite Babongile Sikhonjwa celebrate his 40th birthday.

It was memorable as it was a unique outing that was dubbed the party of the year.

This year, the socialite is back with another party, a first in the city in the form of a street bash that will take place outside Daguire Tyre Services (corner 12th Avenue and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street) in Bulawayo starting at 6PM tonight.

Sikhonjwa said he would have wanted to have another train party but had to shelve those plans after people were duped at the Lost Train party which was held recently.

“After those guys messed up the whole train party concept, it made no sense to do another one two weeks later as people still have bad memories from the Lost party,” said Sikhonjwa.

“For this year’s celebrations, I decided to do something different for a change at a venue that has never been used for a party hence the street party”.

Last year, during his birthday celebrations, Sikhonjwa proposed to his long-time girlfriend Nanji-Taswa Banda and the couple got engaged.

Sikhonjwa said as he was celebrating another year of life, he was also working on raising funds for a wedding with the mother of his child, Qobolwakhe.

“The party is meant to give my friends and family another chance to be together in happiness. I got engaged last year and we’ll see about the wedding as I’m still raising the funds.

“Fortunately, there’re new developments in terms of business as I’ve set up a new cafe in town.”

Also known as the Ndebele Rockstar, Sikhonjwa also announced his return to the showbiz game as he has set up a new spot — Red Café that will soon be opening its doors.

“The Café will be situated in the Bulawayo CBD (corner 11th Avenue and George Silundika Street).

“I’m going to be running the Red Cafe in Bulawayo, a joint that’s much like News Cafe in South Africa. It’s a place for young businesspeople and those in the corporate world to gather and talk business over a cup of coffee and other eats in the afternoon.

“In the evenings, there’ll be drinks and other things alongside free Wifi.”

He said a train party would be held later this year just as an excuse to party.