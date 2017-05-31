Stunner, Tocky come to Bulawayo

Showbiz Reporter

RAPPER Stunner and Zimdancehall artiste, Tocky Vibes, will be in Bulawayo for a performance at Club 263 on Saturday.

This will be the duo’s first performance in the city this year. They will perform alongside up-and-coming Zimdancehall artiste, DJ Tawaz, DJs T Man, T Nash and Brooklyn as well as the club’s resident DJs.

Stunner, who made headlines earlier in the year after his wife — Olinda — aired his dirty linen in public before eventually breaking up with him seems to have recovered from the failed relationship judging by his posts on social media networking sites.

The Bulawayo gig will be a much needed breather for him.

Tocky Vibes on the other hand will likely bond with Bulawayo audiences with his latest single — Vanoshora which has a house music feel.

Show organisers said all was in place for the event where $3 will be charged as entrance fee.

“The stage is set and we await the two artistes’ arrival on Saturday. It’s promising to be an action packed night as these are two very talented artistes who appeal to different audiences,” said show organiser, Obama.

“Their supporting acts are also raring to go as they want to showcase their talent as well.”

He said Club 263 would continue to host local artistes as a way to promote their careers.

“Each month, Club 263 makes it a point to host local artistes, be they from Bulawayo, Harare or other cities as it’s our mission to promote their careers by giving them a platform to perform.

“The jam sessions are also held to give up-and-coming artistes a platform to nurture their careers while being groomed by established artistes,” said Obama.

From Bulawayo, Tocky and Stunner will travel to Plumtree for a show at Kombani Lodge on Sunday. There they will be supported by DJs Lexx, Tynash, Mt Zion, Yugoe and King Inity.