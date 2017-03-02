Suicide after hooker leaves sleeping lover to go to nightclub

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

A MAN residing in Gwanda, allegedly committed suicide over a self proclaimed prostitute that left him home to look for other clients at a bar.

The man, Mr Edgar Maphosa, left a suicide note written on a box of condoms directed to his girlfriend, Ms Zvakanaka Madzima.

Police are yet to determine how the man killed himself.

A tenant at Ms Madzima’s house, discovered Mr Maphosa’s body on Sunday at around 10 AM.

It is alleged Mr Maphosa had decided to spend the night at Ms Madzima’s house at Garikai Phase 2 area, when she left him sleeping to sell her body at Talk of Gwanda Town nightclub.

He allegedly decided to kill himself after waking up to an empty bed.

A source close to the lovers said the two had argued earlier during the day as Mr Maphosa did not want Ms Madzima to patronise bars.

Police discovered a suicide note that was written on a box of condoms blaming Ms Madzima for Mr Maphosa’s death.

The note read: “Zvanaka usare zvakanaka mudiwa wangu. Ndozvandafunga. Muende pa house number 7** Mahatshula North Mouya kuzonditora mukoma wangu anonzi Mncedisi Maphosa, or pa 6*** C/Park Mgcini Maphosa or pa 1*** C/Park Richard baba Tiri. Chienderera mberi noupenyu wako sekureva kwangu kuti you are the last person. Mari yandashanda vaipe mai vangu iri pa Fountain paMakuvire.

“Everything is okay now, stay well my sweetheart. This is what I have decided to do. Please go to house number 7** Mahatshula North, Bulawayo and inform my brother Mncedisi Maphosa, or at 6*** Cowdray Park Mgcini Maphosa, or at 1*** Cowdray Park Richard, Tiri’s father. You can move on with your life like I said. Please tell my employer to give my dues to my mother.”

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nkosilathi Sibanda said investigations were underway to establish the cause of death.

“A man was found dead in his girlfriend’s house and a note was found. No poison or anything suspected to have killed him was found. We could not immediately say what killed him hence we will wait for results of the post mortem,” said Inspector Ndebele.

He said Mr Maphosa was last seen on Sunday morning by a tenant who later found him dead.

“It’s suspected he could have died between 7AM and 10AM. Investigations are underway,” said Asst Insp Sibanda.

He urged members of the public to share their problems and seek advice from friends, relatives, police and churches, instead of committing suicide.

@winnie_masara.