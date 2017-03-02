Suicide after hooker leaves sleeping lover to go to nightclub

March 2, 2017
Gwanda Town

Gwanda Town

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter
A MAN residing in Gwanda, allegedly committed suicide over a self proclaimed prostitute that  left him home to look for other clients at a bar.

The man, Mr Edgar Maphosa, left a suicide note written on a box of condoms directed to his girlfriend, Ms Zvakanaka Madzima.

Police are yet to determine how the man killed himself.

A tenant at Ms Madzima’s house, discovered Mr Maphosa’s body on Sunday at around 10 AM.

It is alleged Mr Maphosa had decided to spend the night at Ms Madzima’s house at Garikai Phase 2 area, when she left him sleeping to sell her body at Talk of Gwanda Town nightclub.

He allegedly decided to kill himself after waking up to an empty bed.

A source close to the lovers said the two had argued earlier during the day as Mr Maphosa did not want Ms Madzima to patronise bars.

Police discovered a suicide note that was written on a box of condoms blaming Ms Madzima for Mr Maphosa’s death.

The note read: “Zvanaka usare zvakanaka mudiwa wangu. Ndozvandafunga. Muende pa house number 7** Mahatshula North Mouya kuzonditora mukoma wangu anonzi Mncedisi Maphosa, or pa 6*** C/Park Mgcini Maphosa or pa 1*** C/Park Richard baba Tiri. Chienderera mberi noupenyu wako sekureva kwangu kuti you are the last person. Mari yandashanda vaipe mai vangu iri pa Fountain paMakuvire.

“Everything is okay now, stay well my sweetheart. This is what I have decided to do. Please go to house number 7** Mahatshula North, Bulawayo and inform my brother Mncedisi Maphosa, or at 6*** Cowdray Park Mgcini Maphosa, or at 1*** Cowdray Park Richard, Tiri’s father. You can move on with your life like I said. Please tell my employer to give my dues to my mother.”

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nkosilathi Sibanda said investigations were underway to establish the cause of death.

“A man was found dead in his girlfriend’s house and a note was found. No poison or anything suspected to have killed him was found. We could not immediately say what killed him hence we will wait for results of the post mortem,” said Inspector Ndebele.

He said Mr Maphosa was last seen on Sunday morning by a tenant who later found him dead.

“It’s suspected he could have died between 7AM and 10AM. Investigations are underway,” said Asst Insp Sibanda.

He urged members of the public to share their problems and seek advice from friends, relatives, police and churches, instead of committing suicide.

@winnie_masara.
  • Rowesayi Virimayi

    This Maphosa fellow, who also happens to be the loud-mouthed MakhosiXamu’s brother-in-law, might have been murdered.

    • Tonde

      Are you sure? because i think it must be Sonde. He has been missing in action and the last time he posted he said he was going to Gwanda to hunt “furries”. I didnt know he would fall in love with a thigh vendor!

      • Dunderhead

        I remember his last post, he said he was travelling from Lupane to Gwanda.

        • Sonde

          Can you imagine me a Southern Gentleman having a relationship with a girls called CHIPO DUNDERHEAD. Not going to happen.

          • Pseudonym

            There is more to this than thigh vending, He probably did not even write that note. Ufe kubi ke ufeleba wempumalanga lo.

          • Sonde

            Ngamawule wodwa abanthu laba. They will do anything for money.

          • Tonde

            Sonde i am happy to see that you are still alive! i was afraid it was you when i read the story! Your love of the “Furry” animal is well chronicled! I hope you are now going to Magays’s churh and have been delivered!

          • Sonde

            Not a chance my friend. There are so many decent churches in the South. Pleas be careful of Chipo Dunderhead.With your love for furries I don’t want to here about a Tonde suicide note. I suspect her brother does the killings.

          • Dickson

            KKKKKKKK Good one Sonde kkkkkkk Chipo Dunderhead. I would not mind meeting her though kkkkk Just to see those high hips.

      • Sonde

        Funny my Northern brother. You do know that I am not attracted by Northern women. The hips are too high and the box has no appeal.

  • Fairer

    This smells of foul play.How can someone take his life for a mere prostitute?

  • Mbla

    I suspect murder here