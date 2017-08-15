‘Sulu’ Chimbetu tries to fill late father’s shoes

Showbiz Reporter

Dendera ace, Sulumani ‘Sulu’ Chimbetu says he is trying by all means to fill his late father – Simon’s shoes by producing music similar to his.

Remembering his father who died at their Mabelreign home in Harare after a short illness on August 14, 2005, Sulu yesterday said he would have loved to collaborate with his father, but unfortunately he could not fulfil his wish.

He said each time he is low or misses his dad, he plays his songs and draws inspiration from them.

“On 14 August, 2005 you left this world without saying goodbye to us daddy. All the plans you had for us as your immediate family fell six feet down.

“Shinga Mwana Wedangwe was and is the song that keeps me going as a soldier like what you made me to be. Tears may run dry, but the memories of the little time we shared together are still fresh.

“Pane Asipo, for real pane asipo. You composed your songs like a prophet Mr Simon Benson,” posted Sulu on his Facebook fan page.

The artiste who is undeniably having a hard time staying afloat in the music industry as the likes of Jah Prayzah have made him irrelevant said he was hopeful that things would work out.

“Filling into your shoes is what I’m doing right now even though the going is tough. I know that one day and only one day, we shall meet and do our collabo daddy.

“May your dear soul Rest In Peace. With all the love and respect always.”