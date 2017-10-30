Sulu jams 4 hours non-stop in Vic Falls

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

SULUMANI Chimbetu and his Orchestra Dendera Kings band put up a spirited four-hour non-stop performance on Saturday night in Victoria Falls leaving fans asking for more.

The Dendera music maestro had last played at a public gig in Victoria Falls four years ago and heeded calls by his “hungry” fans with a show at “New Vic Falls Sports Club.”

He had been playing at private events.

Even an unusual one-hour electricity blackout which saw fans alleging sabotage when power went out before Sulu went on stage just before midnight could not dampen the merry mood that engulfed the venue.

Band members had gone on stage at 11pm to warm the rather chilly night before a blackout that affected the Victoria Falls Central Business District and industrial area.

Some fans who had already entered the venue and scores that were still queuing outside got impatient and left but dozens remained until just before 1AM when power was restored and the Dendera music makers were immediately on fire.

Sulu dropped tune after tune until after 4am when the show ended.

As his trademark live show modus operandi, he fused his songs with those from his late father’s albums much to the excitement of the crowd which was a mixture of the elderly and youths, including tourists.

Speaking after the show, band manager Carlton Mparutsa said the lively Victoria Falls fans had earned themselves another show before year end.

“This was a splendid show and we are happy with the turnout. It was good. We have just proved that we are ready for Victoria Falls. Fans were marvelous and we promise that we will be back soon for another show during the festive season,” said Mparutsa, who plays the drum.

He said the electricity blackout gave them more energy as they had to make it up for the fans.

“We have been coming to Victoria Falls for corporate private functions and this is our first commercial show in years hence we had to do our best. We were not put off by the electricity that went out but instead it gave us more energy. As for the choice of songs, we don’t make a script, we only observe the calibre and mood of the fans and then drop golden oldies mixing with new songs,” Mparutsa said.

From Victoria Falls, the band immediately left for the Midlands province where they were set to perform at a family show in Lalapansi yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the musical weekend in the resort town started on Friday night when traditional music fans were treated to a lovely reggae show when Victor Chindedza, aka Papa Vic Dada and his Motsi Uruka band performed at the same venue.

Despite a low turnout largely dominated by Rastafarians, the band did not disappoint as fans were kept on the dancefloor.— @ncubeleon