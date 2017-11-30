Summer carnival for Byo

Langalakhe Mabena

THE BAC Leisure Centre will on Saturday host a Summer Carnival which is set to usher the festive season in Bulawayo.

Now in its third edition, the annual event, which used to be held at Club Horizon, will be an improvement as organisers, Black Troop Entertainment, have added more activities.

With musical performances, modeling and a photo booth as the main activities of the previous editions, this time around, live Hip Hop ciphers, clothing brand competitions and a glow party have been added onto the programme.

The audience will also be treated to performances from up-and-coming artistes Black Eaze, King T, freestyle kingpin Zira Zee, Bad Boi Swagg and Shele of the Bekumnand’ungekho fame, to mention a few.Gwanda-based house group Zhezhingtons, who have been nominated for the inaugural Skyz Metro FM Awards, will be the main attraction of the night.

DJ Joe the OG, who is one of the organisers of the carnival, said preparations were going on well.

Advance tickets are already on sale and have been pegged at $3 while the VIP tickets are ranging from $10 to $25.

“Preparations are going well with all the artistes and models already confirming their participation.” Established artistes who have also been invited to grace the event include Hip Hop sensation Cal Vin, Guluva 7even, Asaph and Zizi Azazi.

