Sunset Bar to reopen under new management

Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya

AFTER closing shop about two months ago, Sunset Sports Bar situated at North End shopping centre in Bulawayo is set to reopen under new management on Saturday.

The bar, which has been rebranded to Sunset Lounge, will now be run by Bernard Mubwanda and Nokuthula Masuku who took over from Russel Phiri.

Polite Gapare, Sunset Lounge spokesperson said the spot had been closed for renovations. He said they were now fitting in the sound system.

“The renovations are complete and we’ve put in new furniture to give the joint a unique touch. We believe that music is an integral part of any nightspot so the team is hard at work putting up a state-of-the-art sound system,” said Gapare.

Several local artistes including some from Harare will perform at the opening. They include Posto, Bovas, Master Jefta, Bovas, African Queens, Tare, 745, Massive Jefta and Flippa among others.

Gapare said the opening of Sunset Lounge would liven up North End suburb which had become dull.

“Our spot will offer unparalleled entertainment as we’ll often have live bands performing there. It’ll be a trendy drinking spot as our main aim is to bring life to the suburb, if not the whole of Bulawayo.”