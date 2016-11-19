SUPER WEEKEND: Caps in hot seat: Bosso, FC Platinum clash: Mou, Wenger rekindle romance: Madrid derby

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

A FOOTBALL menu can never come any better than this weekend for the game’s religious followers, not only in Zimbabwe but in South Africa and Europe as well. It is indeed a proper Super Weekend.

With the possibility that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League race could end after 90 minutes tomorrow with a Caps United victory over Chibuku Super Cup winners Ngezi Platinum at the giant National Sports Stadium and a stalemate at the Mandava Stadium on the same day between hosts FC Platinum and Highlanders, supporters could be forgiven for putting everything else on hold.

The football frenzy starts this afternoon in Europe when giants Manchester United welcome the Barclays Premiership nearly-men Arsenal at Old Trafford while across the Limpopo African champions Mamelodi Sundowns welcome glamour boys Kaizer Chiefs. Later on Germany explodes when Dortmund host Bayern Munich at Signal Iduna Park. Just before that match ends, Spain comes alive with a clash between Atletico Madrid and the Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Real Madrid at the Vicente Calderón.

Old rivals Inter Milan and AC Milan shake Italy at the San Siro tomorrow with Fenerbahce, a side that shocked Manchester United in the less glamorous Europa League recently, welcoming Galatasaray, a team that FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza will want to win. It gave him fame and fortune.

However Mapeza, in his third season at the moneybags, will be more concerned about his own business tomorrow afternoon when his boys welcome the black and white army. Both sides are still in the race for the $100 000 winner’s prize but they are also very much aware that a draw for them and a win for Makepekepe will all but confirm their worst nightmare.

The zeal to atone for their shock 1-3 defeat to Ngezi Platinum in the Chibuku Super Cup and the possibility of ending the weekend on top of the standings might put some pressure on FC Platinum and make them susceptible to mistakes.

Mapeza has already declared that they must win the remaining two games. “Our last two games are a must-win for us, make no mistake about that,” Mapeza said during the post final interview at Baobab Stadium.

Highlanders coach, Erol Akbay, has already sealed his contractual obligation to finish in the top four and then go for the gong next year. Bosso are under no pressure to produce magic. That can work to their advantage more so in that history favours them at Mandava Stadium.

Highlanders have lost only once at Mandava against FC Platinum, in 2011 when they were under the legendary Rahman Gumbo, who beat his boyhood side 2-0. Gumbo remains by far the best FC Platinum coach since their entry into the league, it terms of league positions. While Mapeza can unleash Charles Sibanda and Soccer Star of the Year finalist favourite Winston Mhango, who have been sidelined following a horrific car accident, Highlanders are having nightmares in terms of strikers. Speed merchant Gabriel Nyoni and Nhlanhla Ndlovu’s season is already over after they picked injuries. Akbay will have to rely on young Prince Dube.

Kasimero Chimbadzwa, who has not seen much action could get a rare chance to start for Amahlolanyama with veteran Ralph Matema also another option for the Bulawayo giants. Midfield workhorses Rahman Kutsanzira and Simon Munawa will be expected to drive Bosso from the middle of the park and their duels with Gerald Takwara and Mhango will be key to who collects maximum points.

At Luveve Stadium this afternoon, leaderless Bulawayo City will battle with relegation haunted Tsholotsho whose PSL life now is no longer in their hands, especially amid the relegation and promotion impasse between Zifa and the league.

It’s almost becoming certain that four teams will go, meaning a draw for Chapungu against Hwange tomorrow will end Iziqholo zeZhwane’s two year romance with the big boys.

Meanwhile, Caps United’s Moses Muchenje is the only player suspended for this weekend’s games. Could it be a bad omen for Makepekepe?

PSL Fixtures

Today: Tsholotsho FC v Bulawayo City (Luveve, 3 PM, SuperSport), Mutare City v Harare City (Sakubva), ZPC Kariba v How Mine (Nyamhunga)

Tomorrow: FC Platinum v Highlanders (Mandava, 3PM, SuperSport), Hwange v Chapungu (Colliery), Caps United v Ngezi Platinum (National Sports Stadium), Triangle United v Dynamos (Gibbo), Chicken Inn v Border Strikers (Luveve)