Survival, title fights headline weekend

UNPREDICTABLE Shabanie Mine and underperforming title aspirants Chicken Inn kick off Match Day 28 of the Castle Lager Premiership at Maglas Stadium this afternoon with both teams fighting for their lives at different ends of the table.

This encounter headlines a full weekend of football that includes an interesting duel between Bulawayo City and another title hopeful Ngezi Platinum Stars in Bulawayo, a relegation battle between Tsholotsho and Chapungu in Beitbridge as well as a teacher-student affair in Kariba where Sunday Chidzambwa’s ZPC Kariba welcome Lloyd Mutasa’s title chasing Dynamos.

And at the top of the weekend, Highlanders entertain FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday to cap what is likely to be the beginning of a very hectic and frenzied end to the 2017 campaign for all the 18 teams in the league.

Today’s battle in Zvishavane pits two sides that have had different campaigns in the league, but the hosts start with an edge over their surprisingly stumbling opponents. With the championship race hotting up, the Gamecocks are cracking under the pressure of a second title in three years. Despite having begun the business end of the campaign as firm favourites to land the holy grail of local football, Rahman Gumbo and his lads now seem to have forgotten how to win.

Chicken Inn were clobbered 4-0 by Highlanders in their last encounter, a result that left the Gamecocks five points behind leaders Dynamos who are on 56 points after 27 games.

A victory for Chicken Inn will take them to second place just for 24 hours, as Ngezi Platinum Stars take on Bulawayo City at Barbourfields stadium tomorrow with third placed FC Platinum squaring off with Highlanders on Sunday.

Chicken Inn go into today’s encounter smarting from three consecutive defeats against Yadah, Caps United and most recently Highlanders.

It won’t be a walk in the park for Chicken Inn as Shabanie Mine are enjoying fine form and will be out to stretch their unbeaten run to five games. Shabanie Mine have won two out of their four games, drawing twice.

A victory for Shabanie Mine will take their points tally to 33 and move them out of the last relegation sport as they wait for Harare City, Yadah FC, Bulawayo City and Chapungu to play their games.

The Shabanie Mine-Chicken Inn result will set the tone for an exciting Premiership weekend for both championship and bottom-end teams.

Second on the table Ngezi Platinum face Bulawayo City tomorrow knowing that a defeat may work in leaders Dynamos’ favour. On the other hand, losing to Ngezi in the event that Shabanie Mine win against Chicken Inn, with Harare City picking maximum points against Bantu Rovers while Yadah beat Black Rhinos, will leave Bulawayo City swimming in the murky relegation waters.

A defeat for Bantu Rovers will officially make them the first side to be relegated from the Premiership.

Fixtures

Today: Shabanie Mine v Chicken Inn (Maglas, 3PM, SuperSport)

Tomorrow: Bulawayo City v Ngezi Platinum (Barbourfields, 3PM, SuperSport), Tsholotsho FC v Chapungu (Dulivhadzimu), ZPC Kariba v Dynamos (Nyamhunga), Yadah FC v Black Rhinos (National Sports Stadium), Harare City v Bantu Rovers (Rufaro), How Mine v Hwange (Luveve)

Sunday: Caps United v Triangle United (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v FC Platinum (Barbourfields, 3PM, SuperSport) — @ZililoR