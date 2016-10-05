Suspensions hit teams

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM defensive midfielder and Castle Lager Soccer Star-of-the-Year finalist contender Winston Mhango has been ruled out of his side’s must-win encounter against Harare City this Saturday due to suspension.

Mhango, who has been a vital cog for the platinum miners, will be greatly missed when the PSL table toppers visit the capital for a date against a tricky Harare City at Rufaro Stadium.

The former Hwange midfielder is part of eight players that will miss Week 26 of the PSL after accumulating three yellow cards.

Caps United’s Stephen Makatuka, Talent Chamboko of Ngezi Platinum, Border Strikers’ Godfrey Mukambi, Obert Moyo of Hwange, Bulawayo City’s duo of Innocent Kutsanzira and Mkhululi Moyo and Victor Kamhuka of How Mine will all watch from the terraces when their teams go into action this weekend.

The absence of Mhango and Makatuka will be felt by FC Platinum and Caps United respectively, who are vying for the title.

Mhango’s leadership, work rate and command of the midfield will be felt by the platinum miners, who will be hoping that Gerald Takwara and Nqobizitha Masuku will cover for Mhango’s absence.

FC Platinum go into this weekend’s game bubbling with confidence following a 2-0 win over former champions Dynamos in their previous league match. The platinum miners presently top the league table with 51 points.

The Zvishavane-based side should be wary of Harare City, a side that held them to a 0-0 draw in the first half of the season.

How they deal with Harare City’s slippery midfield that has the likes of Ronald Chitiyo, Tatenda Tumba, Edwin Madhanhanga and William Manondo in the absence of Mhango will be key.

Second-placed Caps United trail FC Platinum by a point and visit First Division-bound Border Strikers without the rock-steady defender Makatuka, a player who has been in great form at the back for the Green Machine.

Justice Jangano and Dennis Dauda are expected to form the wannabe league champions’ central defensive partnership at Dulivhadzimu Stadium on Sunday.

Strikers will also miss the services of roving right-back Mukambi for the encounter.

Midfielder Kutsanzira and striker Moyo will miss Bulawayo City’s derby game with champions Chicken Inn on Sunday.

Both sides are fighting to end the season in respectable positions and the absence of Moyo and Kutsanzira will be a big blow for Bulawayo City.

