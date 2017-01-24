Suspicious family won’t bury dead in dam relative

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

A FAMILY from Entumbane suburb in Bulawayo says it will not bury a 28-year-old relative who was found dead at her boyfriend’s rural home as foul play is suspected.

Mollet Tembo, a general hand at Ross Camp Police Station, went missing last week on Monday and her body was found floating in a dam in Masvingo three days later.

The body is still at Masvingo General Hospital mortuary.

Tembo allegedly reported for duty last Monday but subsequently vanished, leaving her house doors open.

It is alleged that she had been sent by her boyfriend Mr Norman Machingane, a police officer who resides at Ross Camp, to go and deliver his mother’s medication in Masvingo.

Mr Machingane declined to comment yesterday but Tembo’s mother, Mrs Sithabile Ncube, said police officers phoned her looking for her daughter on Monday afternoon saying she had not reported back after tea break.

She said it was puzzling that when she went to her workplace, Mr Machingane did not disclose that he had sent her to his rural home. The exact area was not stated, but the woman’s family was told that it was in Masvingo.

“On Tuesday I went to her work place and there was no trace of her. I went back there on Tuesday and Wednesday but her boyfriend didn’t hint that he had sent her somewhere.

“On Thursday I went back there again and Tembo’s bosses summoned Machingane. The moment he entered their office, he said he was answering the phone and then broke the news that my daughter had been found dead in a dam, about 300 metres away from his rural home,” Mrs Ncube said.

She said police made follow ups and it was confirmed by Masvingo police that Tembo had died.

“Machingane’s group from Masvingo came here last night and offered us $300 which we refused because we don’t know what it is for. We want them to do this in the correct manner with proper procedures showing great respect. Nothing will bring back my child but these people are undermining us,” Mrs Ncube said.

The woman’s uncle, Mr Washington Khumalo, told The Chronicle that they do not understand how she could have travelled to Masvingo without notifying anyone.

He said they would only bury Tembo after a meeting with Mr Machingane’s family is held with certain conditions being met.

“Our family is treating the matter with great suspicion because the Machingane family is failing to at least respect us or come to us to discuss a way forward.

Which sane woman would leave her house doors wide open while she travels to as far as Masvingo, that on its own says a lot,” Mr Khumalo said.

“This guy later revealed to his bosses that he had sent her to Masvingo on Monday but what is puzzling to us is why he was quiet for all those days. Right now we are not sure if maybe she was killed and dumped in that dam. We demand a post mortem to know how she died. That family owes us a big explanation.”

