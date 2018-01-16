Tahle carves musical niche

Showbiz Reporter

After a year and some performances around the country, Military Touch Movement’s first lady Tahle WeDzinza announced her arrival to the music scene with a fresh new video featuring Jah Prayzah.

Released yesterday, the music video called Give Me More is the first in many from the MTM artiste and it was received well by her fans.

The only time people got to know of her singing abilities was when Tahle featured in the MTM music video Chekeche and gave a cameo performance showing off her jazzy voice.

Now with this video Tahle has started the process to make her mark in the music industry in Zimbabwe and hopefully with Jah Prayzah’s star power, she can reach the regional and continental market. Nic Roux who worked with Jah Prayzah on the Mudhara Vachauya music video was roped in to assist DJ Tamuka who produced Tahle’s track.

To Tahle’s advantage she can sing and with the proper plug inns she can be one of Zimbabwe’s exports to the world.

The high quality video that was shot in South Africa will give her the visuals she needs to market herself on international music video channels such as Trace Africa and Channel O.

The song has a Jah Prayzah and Diamond Platinumz Watora Mari feel which lingers in the background. Tahle isn’t overpowered by Jah Prayzah in the song, something a few artistes can do.

The only blemish with the music video was Tahle’s braids that fans said did not suit her and the pink satin outfit she wore.

This song has added to the three that Tahle already has which are Love is a Friend, Hautendeseke and Mabukabieni.

Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze said this year they were focusing on growing Tahle brand.

“The music video between Jah and Tahle is what we’re focusing on this year. We’ve got some major projects that we’re going to be releasing this year from MTM,” said Mushapaidze.