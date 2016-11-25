Talen Vision honours players in award ceremony

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SOUTHERN Region Division One Soccer League side Talen Vision FC who finished their debut season on position six will honour their players at an awards ceremony to be held at Bulawayo’s Hotel St Patrick’s tomorrow.

By finishing on position six, Talen Vision earned a ticket to play in the inaugural Southern Region Division One Soccer League’s end of season Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Trukumb Mining Enterprises Top Eight tournament to be played next week.

Juma Phiri, the club’s manager said they will reward the Most Improved Player, the Top Goal Scorer and the Players’ Player of the Year. Attacking midfielder Adonis Nyoni is the club’s first team top scorer with five goals.

Juma said they will also honour the best performing players in their junior ranks.

Talen Vision had their Under-14, 16 and 18 teams competing in the top tier of the Zifa Bulawayo Metropolitan Province’s Junior League where they respectively finished on position six, 14 and 10.

“We’re having an end of year party at Hotel St Patrick’s on Saturday afternoon where we will honour our outstanding players from the juniors up to the first team which is in the First Division.

“The get-together is also meant to celebrate our year with some of the players who will be leaving us to join other teams.

“We will also bid farewell to our players who will soon leave the country to attend trials in Europe,” said Phiri.

Four Talen Vision players — Mbekezeli Sibanda, Njabulo Mpofu, Tawanda Muchaya and unheralded 19-year-old Democratic Republic of Congo striker Patrick Kingambo Body — have been invited for trials at Slovakian topflight side FC Vion.

Sibanda, an attacking left-footed midfielder and defensive midfielder Mpofu are both 21 years old while Muchaya, who plays on the right side of midfield, is 22.

— @ZililoR