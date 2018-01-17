Talent unearthed at Just Gospel show

Kudzai Mpangi, Showbiz Reporter

BOTSWANA-based gospel talent show, Just Gospel, roared into life on Saturday at a colourful event held at the Life Spring Ministries in Bulawayo.

About 60 contestants turned up for a chance to win the $10 000 grand prize at the finals to be held in May.

The judges were left stunned by the raw talent that was showcased by Bulawayo aspiring gospel artistes. Among the panel of judges was singer, Albert Nyathi and Award-winning Abigail Mwembe.

At the end of the gruelling day, 10 sets of musicians were chosen by the judges with Paula Paloma, Vuyo Brown and Crème Voices among the contestants to represent Bulawayo.

The executive director of the show, Thoko Muzila said that she was very impressed with some of the talent they unearthed.

“Judging from what we have seen so far, Bulawayo can take the grand prize because the talent is there and the participants have all it takes to win,” Muzila said.

She said those who made it to the finals should prepare adequately for the stiff competition during the finals.

Just Net Television CEO Bongani Mguni said they expect to get the best from Zimbabwe.

The next stop for Just Gospel auditions will be Gweru this Saturday with Mguni encouraging aspiring gospel artistes from the Midlands capital and surrounding areas to come in their numbers.

The venue for the auditions will be Victory Life Church along Robert Mugabe Way.

