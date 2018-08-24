Tarumbwa wanted by police

Michelle Gwizi, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE are hunting for Chicken Inn FC striker Obidiah Tarumbwa after a magistrate issued a warrant for his arrest for defaulting court yesterday.

Tarumbwa was due in court for a hearing on his long running $6 000 maintenance arrears case, but instead appeared as an 81st minute substitute in Chicken Inn’s 3-2 win over Highlanders in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium.

The veteran striker has allegedly been neglecting his two minor children with ex-wife Patience Tarumbwa.

Tarumbwa was in court in the morning, but later disappeared only to emerge at Barbourfields Stadium in the afternoon.

Bulawayo magistrate Rachel Mukanga heard that Tarumbwa was in arrears of more than $6 000.

The striker has been in and out of court for failure to pay maintenance. In 2016, he was sentenced to five months imprisonment, which was wholly suspended on condition that he clears his arrears.

In February this year, Tarumbwa only contributed $200 towards his arrears.

The court heard that he had come to court handcuffed as he was on an arrest warrant.

“I do not understand how the police let him free before appearing in court yet he is on a warrant of arrest,” said Patience Tarumbwa.

In his previous appearance, Tarumbwa told the court that he could not afford the $316 monthly amount he was ordered to pay, as he was not on a contract with Chicken Inn.

Tarumbwa once applied for a downward variation, saying he was maintaining a child he had with another woman, but it was not granted. — @gwizi_n