‘Taxi’ driver robs hitch-hiker at knife point

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

A MAN from Filabusi was allegedly robbed of $100 and groceries at knife point by a pirate taxi driver and his accomplice.

Mr Freeman Mpofu of Nkulumane suburb had hired the pirate taxi, a green Peugeot, to Glass Block No 3 Primary School around 5PM on Sunday.

One of the suspects, who was also a passenger in the vehicle, allegedly robbed Mr Mpofu after travelling a few kilometres.

Qhubekani Ndlovu (52) of Thandanani village in Filabusi, produced a knife, held it against Mr Mpofu’s throat and demanded cash, valuables and the groceries he had on him.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nkosilathi Sibanda confirmed the robbery.

He said one of the suspects had been arrested and was helping police with investigations.

“I can confirm that we received a report of a man who was robbed by a man who was on board a taxi with him. The man who had seemed like a passenger robbed the victim of $100, valuables and some groceries at knife point. The total value of the goods and valuables taken hasn’t been ascertained yet.

“The driver and his accomplice dumped the passenger and fled from the scene after committing the crime but police have since arrested one of them. He is assisting police with further investigations,” said Asst Insp Sibanda.

He warned members of the public against boarding pirate taxis especially late at night, as well as walking around with large amounts of money.

“Members of the public must stop boarding unlabelled taxis or private cars as they risk their lives. They also need to stop moving around with large sums of money as they attract thieves who may injure or kill them during robbery,” said Asst Insp Sibanda.

Two weeks ago, another hitch-hiker from Beitbridge was robbed of $950 and a cell phone at knife point by a pirate taxi driver and his accomplice.

The passenger had hired the taxi from Engen Garage to his home close to Mashavire Business Centre around 1 AM.

The driver and a passenger allegedly robbed him after travelling a few kilometres, between Mashakada and Mashavire Business centres.

The suspects are still at large.

Meanwhile, police in Matabeleland North are hunting for three unidentified suspects who robbed a taxi driver of his car, valuables worth about $4 500 at knife point, and stripped him before dumping him in a bush in Hwange.

The incident occurred at around 7PM on Saturday after the trio pretended to hire him from Ingagula suburb to the Light Industrial area.

The robbery occurred in a bushy area between Ingagula suburb and the Light Industrial area.

The victim was robbed of a white Honda Fit vehicle with registration number ADJ 3787, engine number LI3A1591596 and chassis number JDI 171649C, a Samsung Galaxy cellphone, a wallet with $29 in cash, car keys and his driver’s licence.

A passerby spotted the stark naked Mr Malunga, who had his hands tied onto his back.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have any information that may lead to the arrest of the three suspects to come forward.

@winnie_masara