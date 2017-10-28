Tbeatx to open beat boxing institute

Langalakhe Mabena

WELL-known beat boxer Tendai “Tbeatx” Svosve is set to open a Beat Boxing Institute next month, a platform which will see youngsters get an opportunity to showcase their talent in the art.

Tbeatx, who was a runner-up on the Zimbabwe talent search show Starbrite, explained that after his stint on the show where he competed as the only beat boxer, he realised that people did not appreciate beat boxing as a craft though they seemed to enjoy it because it was unique. Beat boxing is imitating the sounds of a drum machine with the voice.

It was from there that the idea of setting up his own institute emerged.

“I competed at Starbrite in 2014 only to realise that I was the only beat boxer in the competition. This made me realise that people didn’t value beat boxing as part of Hip Hop. With the genre gaining much appreciation from the community especially the rapping segment, I saw it fit to open up an institution where young beat boxers can be groomed and nurtured,” said Tbeatx.

The beat boxer, who has performed at different festivals like Jibilika Dance Festival, Intwasa Arts Festival and the Bigger Than Hip Hop show has in his career, beat boxed for well-known artistes like POY, XQ and Calvin to mention a few.

“Hip Hop is growing and it’s relevant to the Zimbabwean audience so people should start appreciating it as the other Hip Hop segment,” Tbeatx said.