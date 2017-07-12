Teams in transfers rush. . . Mid-season window closes at monthend

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO City FC have lost two key players, striker Mkhokheli Dube and holding midfielder Kelvin Madzongwe, to FC Platinum and Harare City FC.

Dube played his last game for the local authority side in their 0-0 against Bantu Rovers last Saturday, while Madzongwe missed the encounter as he was in the capital to finalise his move.

Dube will join FC Platinum on a swap deal that will see speedy winger Ishmael Wadi joining Bulawayo City up to the end of the season. Dube becomes the second veteran to join the ambitious Zvishavane side during the mid-season transfer window alongside ex-Dynamos and Orlando Pirates forward Takesure Chinyama.

Wadi’s move to Bulawayo is meant to give the 24-year-old midfielder game time, while Dube is expected to bolster FC Platinum’s strike force as they gun for the championship.

Sources within Bulawayo City said Madzongwe’s decision to quit the club and reunite with former coach Philani Ncube came as a shock to the club’s officials.

“FC Platinum wrote a letter to the club when the window opened on July 1 asking for Mkhokheli Dube and the club felt it is a good deal. However, everyone was shocked to hear that Madzongwe had gone AWOL at training last week only to resurface at Harare City. He was a key member of the squad and has decided to leave,” said a source.

Madzongwe becomes the third Bulawayo City player to join Harare City after midfielders Welcome Ndiweni and Warren Dube, who were not registered at the beginning of the season.

Relegation threatened Bantu Rovers have parted ways with goalkeeper Stephen Chimusoro, defender David Junior Mubaiwa and striker Newman Sianchali.

Rovers said they are looking for an experienced striker to replace Sianchali, who joined Bulawayo City last week. The club is also hunting for a defender with Premiership experience.

Wilbert Sibanda, Rovers’ general manager, said they had brought on board goalkeeper Wellington Muuya from Amagagasi and midfielder Pride Zivengwa from Tsholotsho FC.

Former champions Chicken Inn will not be releasing any players after losing defender Teenage Hadebe to South African glamour side Kaizer Chiefs and midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu to Tanzanian side Singida United.

“So far, Collins Duhwa remains our only signing. We’re still chasing Ali Sadiki of TP Mazembe. We will hear from the coach if there are other players he might want, otherwise we’re promoting from our developmental side,” said Tawengwa Hara, Chicken Inn’s secretary-general.

He said their junior products, midfielder Amos Ncube and defender Tinashe Mthimkhulu, were already training with the first team.

Chicken Inn are also likely to recall playmaker Michael Kudu Bhebhe and striker Adrian Bhebhe from their respective loan stints at Southern Region Division One League sides Zim Leopards and Bulawayo Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Hwange coach Nation Dube revealed that Bulawayo City had beaten him to the signature of Sianchali and he was now looking for two strikers.

“We have to boost our strikeforce and find two gunners to complement veteran Gilbert Zulu. We were hoping to get back Sianchali, but unfortunately he decided to join Bulawayo City. We’re also looking for a playmaker,” Dube said. The mid-season transfer window closes on July 31.

