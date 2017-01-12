Teen drowns in ‘council-dug’ pit

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

A 15-year-old man from Pumula South suburb in Bulawayo fell and drowned in a pit dug by Bulawayo City Council (BCC) workers.

Tinashe Chipuramura, who was supposed to have started Form Three yesterday, was in the company of his 11-year-old brother when he slipped and fell into the pit last Wednesday, a few metres from their house.

Bulawayo Metropolitan province police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident yesterday.

“I can confirm that we received a report of sudden death by drowning of a 15-year-old boy. He drowned in a pit while in the company of his young brother,” she said.

The deceased’s father, Mr Oswell Chipuramura, blamed the city council for the mishap.

He said the death of his son could have been avoided had the council workers taken measures to either secure the pit or close it.

“This was negligence on the part of the council workers which has caused the death of my son,” he said.

Ward 27 Councillor, Mr Siboniso Khumalo raised the issue at last Wednesday’s full council meeting.

He said council should either close the pits or fence them as they put the lives of both children and adults at risk.

Bulawayo Mayor Martin Moyo said the death of Tinashe was regrettable.

Mr Chipuramura said despite the matter having been discussed by councillors, no council official had contacted his family and council had not assisted in the burial of his son.

