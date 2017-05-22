Teen nabbed over $5 000 property theft from boutique

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

A TEENAGER who allegedly stole property worth $5 000 with his friend at Unforgettable Boutique located along Jason Moyo Street and 9th Avenue in Bulawayo has been arrested.

A court heard that Limon Terrence Moyo (19) of no fixed abode stole, among other things, 20 pairs of jeans, 18 pairs of takkies, 15 men’s caps and nine perfumes in April this year.

Moyo allegedly stole from the shop during the night when he was with his friend, Blessing Nkomo, who is still at large.

Moyo appeared before magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing a charge of theft.

He pleaded not guilty and Mr Tashaya remanded him out of custody to tomorrow for commencement of trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said Moyo and Nkomo went to Unforgettable Shop at night and gained entry by breaking a door with an unknown object.

“While inside, the accused person stole 14 trousers belts, 11 men’s wallets, 17 watches, nine perfumes, 20 men’s socks, 39 T-shirts, five pairs of formal shoes, three travelling bags, 15 men’s caps, six men’s trousers, 12 sunglasses, six satchels, 20 pairs of jeans, four laptop bags, three kid hand games, 18 takkies, six machine rolls and went away unnoticed,” said Mr Dlodlo.

He said police received a tip off from members of the public that Moyo was a suspect, leading to his arrest.

Mr Dlodlo said Moyo confessed to the police that he stole the property with Nkomo and they sold it at Renkini bus terminus.

The court heard that the value of the stolen property was $5 072 and nothing was recovered.

