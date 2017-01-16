Teen suicide after rape report threat

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A 16-YEAR-OLD school drop-out from Hwange District allegedly committed suicide by hanging after his girlfriend and her mother reportedly threatened to report him to the police for rape.

The Chronicle was told yesterday that the boy, Thamsanqa Sibanda from Ndajila Village in Mabale under Chief Dingane-Nelukoba, lent a phone to the girl who in turn gave it to her other boyfriend.

When Thamsanqa requested for the phone from his girlfriend, she told him she couldn’t find it.

He allegedly later saw the handset with the man and when he quizzed his girlfriend they had a misunderstanding.

It is alleged that the girl threatened to report to the police that he had raped her, and that night the girl’s mother visited him and made similar threats, allegedly in a bid to dissuade him from demanding the phone back.

Chief Dingane-Nelukoba confirmed the incident.

“The boy had given his phone to a girlfriend and discovered that she had given it to another man when he went to collect it. When he asked about it the girl and her mother started threatening that they will report him for raping her,” said the Chief.

He bemoaned the erosion of moral values in his area.

Chief Dingane-Nelukoba said he had since summoned the girl and her mother to his court.

“I’m worried as a leader. I had to convene a meeting immediately with all stakeholders including the police and churches because this is just too much and we need to do something together.

“Most people are being falsely arrested and that’s leading to too many cases of suicide. I’m worried about the conduct of an elderly person who would go and shout at a young boy and make such threats,” said Chief Dingane-Nelukoba.

Thamsanqa was buried last Friday.

Thamsanqa’s elder sister Ms Pretty Moyo (30), said the family knew the girl as her brother’s girlfriend.

“We were told he had given her a phone which he had borrowed from his uncle. When the uncle wanted the phone back that’s when he went to her to demand it but found out she had given it to her other boyfriend. The two argued and the girl told her mother who shouted and threatened him,” she said.

Police were not readily available to comment yesterday.

