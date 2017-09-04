Teen throws self at moving train

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

A 19-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo’s Mpopoma suburb allegedly committed suicide by throwing himself in front of a moving train on Saturday afternoon.

Christopher Ngwenya died instantly after being dragged by the train for more than 70 metres.

Sources said his body was torn apart by the train.

The incident occurred at the Khami road flyover.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said police attended the scene and the teenager’s remains were taken to the United Bulawayo Hospital for post mortem.

“A 19-year-old man from Mpopoma suburb is suspected to have committed suicide by throwing himself in front of a train. His body was crushed as the train dragged him for several metres,” said Insp Simango.

She appealed to members of the public facing difficulties to seek counselling services.

“We are calling on members of the public to find better ways of solving their problems instead of taking their own lives. They should approach elderly people, the church and police’s public relations department for assistance,” she said.

National Railways of Zimbabwe public relations manager, Mr Nyasha Maravanyika said a suicide note was found in one of the deceased’s pockets.

Mr Maravanyika could however not disclose the contents of the suicide note.

He urged members of the public to respect NRZ property saying the deceased had trespassed into the premises.

“That flyover near Khami Road is barricaded on both sides but it actually boggles the mind that people are still trespassing into NRZ premises trying to create pathways. I want to urge members of the public not to play on the railway line because no one can win an argument with a train,” he said.

Police statistics show that more men are committing suicide compared to females.

In 2016, 489 men committed suicide countrywide compared to 147 women while 348 men committed suicide in 2015 compared to 126 women.

Social commentators have said the high numbers of men committing suicide shows that men are failing to handle social pressures. —@nqotshili.