Teen waylays, rapes 16-yr-old

A TEENAGER from Nkayi who followed a 16-year-old girl who was walking in a secluded area and raped her once without protection has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Mongameli Ndlovu (19) raped the girl who cannot be named for ethical reasons on March 25 this year at around 5PM in Komayanga area.

A court heard that the girl was raped on her way to collect mealie meal from a neighbour after she was sent by her mother. Ndlovu pleaded not guilty.

“I didn’t rape her. We were in love and she agreed to have sex with me. May this court be lenient when sentencing me,” said Ndlovu.

Mr Mabeza convicted and sentenced Ndlovu to nine years in prison. Three years were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar crime within the next five years. “You will serve an effective six years in prison because rape is a very serious offence. It attracts only an effective sentence. Rape traumatises the complainant mentally and physically,” he said.—@cynthiamthembo1