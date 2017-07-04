Teen waylays, rapes 16-yr-old

July 4, 2017 Local News

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter
A TEENAGER from Nkayi who followed a 16-year-old girl who was walking in a secluded area and raped her once without protection has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Mongameli Ndlovu (19) raped the girl who cannot be named for ethical reasons on March 25 this year at around 5PM in Komayanga area.

A court heard that the girl was raped on her way to collect mealie meal from a neighbour after she was sent by her mother. Ndlovu pleaded not guilty.

“I didn’t rape her. We were in love and she agreed to have sex with me. May this court be lenient when sentencing me,” said Ndlovu.

Mr Mabeza convicted and sentenced Ndlovu to nine years in prison. Three years were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar crime within the next five years.  “You will serve an effective six years in prison because rape is a very serious offence. It attracts only an effective sentence. Rape traumatises the complainant mentally and physically,” he said.—@cynthiamthembo1
    Rapists are notorious for pulling out this, ‘we were in love card’ and it never flies in a court of law. When someone says you raped her, it’s game over. Time to face up. Pleading guilty right away and not wasting the court’s time can save one at least a suspended sentence of a year or so. The problem is that they are so overtaken by their foolishness, they think they will get away with it.