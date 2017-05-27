Teenage Hadebe’s mother passes on

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Warriors’ technical bench has given grieving national team and Chicken Inn defender Teenage Hadebe a compassionate leave following the sudden death of the talented footballer’s mother this week.

Hadebe is part of the 25-member squad called up by stand-in coach Norman Mapeza to prepare for the Total African Nations Cup Group G qualifier against Liberia on June 11 at the National Sports Stadium.

The players are expected to report for camp in the capital on Monday but Warriors manager Wellington Mpandare said it was only humane that they give Hadebe some time to mourn his dear mother but they expect him to join his colleagues at a later stage.

“We surely will give him time to mourn his mother and our thoughts are with him and his family during this trying time. We however expect that he will be able to join us later as the game is almost two weeks away,” said Mpandare.

Hadebe’s mother is expected to be buried here in Bulawayo although the family had not finalised on the actual date yesterday.

“Only God knows why, everything happens for a reason I guess,” said a grieving Hadebe.

Mourners are gathered at House Number 43, 11th Street Makokoba.