Tekno’s Zim show postponed

Showbiz Reporter

FAST-rising Nigerian singer, Tekno, who was supposed to perform in Zimbabwe for the first time this weekend, will no longer be coming as the show has been postponed.

TripLife Entertainment, organisers of the event that was billed for Alexandra Sports Club in Harare, said the show had since been moved to February next year and will serve as a Valentine’s treat.

“Fellow Zimbabweans; due to unforeseen circumstances, we’ve been forced, by mutual consent with the artiste Tekno and other artistes on the bill, to move the show initially slated for Alexandra Sports Club on Friday November 24, 2017, to another date.

“While we had been adequately covered for the weather factor, other electrical logistics to ensure the smooth running of the event without rain being an impediment, have arisen. We have absolutely no control over these factors as they can affect the technical aspect of the show and safety of the fans,” said TripLife spokesperson, Vijay Hundu.

He said Tekno had agreed to move the event to a later date when an indoor venue has been secured.

“In that spirit, the show shall adopt a Valentine’s theme and will therefore be held on February 16, 2018 at the Harare International Conference Centre.

This is the earliest date that the main artiste Tekno, can be available for a deferral.”

To make up for this show, Hundu said they were in talks with other international artistes whom are available to perform in December.

“In the meantime, in line with our ever growing desire to see world class entertainment brought to our shores, we’re currently in negotiations with other international acts whose schedules are free, to try and secure festive season shows for the benefit of our supporters and music lovers in general before the end of this year, logistics permitting.”